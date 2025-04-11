Kenneth R. Weinberg, MD PC: "Exquisite Moments of Sorrow and Grace" Debuts for National Public Health Week

Not only is Kenneth R. Weinberg, M.D. a veteran emergency medicine, urgent care physician and registered New York State medical cannabis practitioner. He is also a prolific writer, who in his newly released book, Exquisite Moments of Sorrow and Grace, delivers the dramatic episodes and healing power amassed over the course of forty years in medicine.

Book Cover



In his foreword to the book, Professor of Emergency Medicine at New York University School of Medicine Lewis R. Goldfrank, MD, writes: "Weinberg has studied the human experience in the emergency department. His writing captures the workers - nurses, emergency medicine technicians, physician's assistants and physicians - in pleasure, doubt, and mostly emphasizes collaboration. Anyone who has worked in an ED will see the characters in the book as real partners in care. This fascinating collection captures the language, meaning, and atmosphere of the emergency department."

Exquisite Moments of Sorrow and Grace is both a collection of 40 compelling stories, and a call to action in honor of World Health Day and National Public Health Week. Weinberg says, "It's the lovely spring season, and as we mark the milestones, let's try to regain our physical, mental, and moral health. It's time for every individual to improve the path forward where our human stories connect with science, collaboration, and communication to build healthier, more resilient communities."

The book has received early acclaim by other health care professionals, scientists, therapists, and wellness experts. "Reading these stories brought me right back to Bellevue's ER, the feelings and the sounds, the sights and smells. Weinberg has a gift for weaving a tapestry of patient tales while pulling on our heartstrings," said Julie Holland, MD, and author of Weekends at Bellevue, Nine Years on the Night Shift at the Psych ER (Random House).

The book is now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and numerous indie bookstores.

For speaking engagements and media, contact Kenneth R. Weiberg, MD at krwmd@icloud.com.









