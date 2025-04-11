ShrubHub Revolutionizes Outdoor Living With 3D Landscape Design Services for Every Home, Every Style, Every Zone

Nationwide Online Platform Brings Custom 3D Yard Designs, Regional Plant Expertise, and End-to-End Outdoor Transformations to Homeowners Coast to Coast

ShrubHub, the nation's leading online landscape design platform, is transforming how homeowners bring their dream yards to life - one 3D plan at a time. With over 100,000 satisfied customers, ShrubHub makes it easy and affordable for anyone to reimagine their outdoor space, no matter the climate, style, or region.

From lush Pacific Northwest gardens to modern Southwest xeriscapes, ShrubHub delivers custom 3D designs tailored to each homeowner's growing zone, preferences, and lifestyle. Through one-on-one consultations, detailed design plans, and door-to-door delivery of region-specific plants and materials, ShrubHub offers a seamless path from vision to reality.

"Our mission is to make high-quality landscape design accessible to every homeowner," says ShrubHub's Head of Design. "We design for real lives, real budgets, and real climates-no matter where you live."

More Than Design - It's a Complete Outdoor Makeover

ShrubHub's all-in-one platform goes beyond beautiful designs. Each package includes a custom 3D landscape and hardscape plan, a shopping list of plants and materials, expert consultations, and connection to licensed local contractors. Homeowners also receive a bonus eBook with design tips to boost curb appeal and ROI.

ShrubHub ships plants and trees directly to your door-sourced specifically for your growing zone to ensure beauty, sustainability, and long-term success. From dog-friendly turf zones and play areas to fire pits and drought-tolerant gardens, every plan is designed for real functionality and personalized outdoor living.

A Simple, 4-Step Process

Choose Your Design Package - Start with a front yard, backyard, or both. All packages come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Consult with a Designer - Share your goals, preferences, and budget. ShrubHub designers create a custom plan based on your unique lifestyle and region.

Receive Your 3D Design - Within 14-21 days, get a fully-rendered 3D plan, complete with a detailed product legend and layout.

Bring It to Life - Order your materials with one click or work with a local pro via ShrubHub's contractor network.

Trusted by Over 100,000 Homeowners

From first-time homeowners to renovation veterans, ShrubHub has earned national praise for its ease, creativity, and unbeatable value.

"I never thought I could afford professional landscape design," says Lena M. from Florida. "ShrubHub made it possible - and gorgeous."

Join the Outdoor Design Revolution

With flexible pricing, nationwide availability, and region-specific plant expertise, ShrubHub is reinventing what's possible for homeowners everywhere. Visit www.shrubhub.com to explore design packages and take the first step toward your dream yard today.

About ShrubHub

ShrubHub is a leading digital landscape design platform serving homeowners across the U.S. Through custom 3D design, expert consultations, and full-scale fulfillment, ShrubHub makes outdoor transformations simple, personalized, and stunning.

