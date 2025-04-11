138 million commercial transactions via our platforms in 2024

Revenue growth: 13.4%

Consistent operating performance with EBITDA at €10.8m and current EBIT at €6.2m

Stabilized financial structure

HiPay maintains significant growth (+13.4%) and notable operating profitability, with EBITDA at 14.5% of revenue and current operating income at 8.4% of revenue.

Reinforced financial structure with free cash flow excluding working capital of €11.2m, cash of €12.1m and new debts of €9.0m.

The forecasts are healthy and will be supported by growth investments.

HiPay (Paris:ALHYP), the fintech specializing in omnichannel payment solutions, announces its results for 2024.

In millions of euros (IFRS norms) 2024 2023 Var.

(% or €m) Consolidated Income Statement1 Payment volume 9,152.4 8,769.3 4.4% Revenue 74.2 65.5 13.4 EBITDA 10.8 9.8 €1.0m Recurring operating income 6.2 4.9 €1.3m Net income 5.8 2.2 €3.6m Consolidated Balance Sheet1 Shareholders' equity 30.3 24.3 €6.0m Available cash 12.1 0.9 €11.2m Financial debt (IFRS 16 incl.) 31.4 23.8 €7.6m ___________________________________ 1 The consolidated financial statements as of December 31, 2024, are currently being reviewed by external auditors. They were approved by the board of directors on April 10, 2025. The 2024 financial report and the auditors' report will be published on the company's website on April 30, 2025.

HiPay maintains strong annual growth at +13.4% and increases its margins.

In a continued growth momentum, HiPay has achieved a 4.4% increase in payment volumes and a 13.4% increase in revenue in 2024. The billing rate has improved (0.81% vs. 0.75%).

In France, HiPay's market dynamic is strong, with 302 new contracts signed in the retail sector. The Digital/iGaming sectors continued to grow over the period. Revenue outside France rose by a substantial +20%, reflecting strong volume growth in Portugal, Italy and Germany.

By combining this growth with better control of acquisition costs, and due to product/customer mix effects, the Group reports a sharp rise in gross operating margin (+ €6.9m).

Operating profitability

Continued cost-containment efforts, though to a lesser extent than in 2023, enabled the Group to keep the increase in payroll and overheads (+€6.3m) below the increase in operating margin (+ €6.9m), generating EBITDA representing 14.5% of revenue and current operating income of 8.4% of revenue.

Non-current, financial and net income

Non-current operating income amounted to €1.3m (vs. an expense of €1.0m in 2023). The financial result improved (+ €0.6m) due to foreign exchange gains and interest on investments of €382K. Net income improved from €3.6m to €5.8m, representing 7.9% of revenue.

Financial structure

On December 31, 2024, cash was up by €11.2m and financial debt (including IFRS 16) was up by €7.6m. This is mainly due to cash generated by operations of €11.2m, a (non-recurring) increase in working capital of €2.9m, and financial debt flows of +€6.5m (including new loans of €9m).

Outlook

Hybrid shopping journeys, increasingly favored by consumers, are driving merchants to adopt unified commerce. After a last quarter marked by a third of new customers choosing omnichannel with HiPay, we anticipate sustained growth in this trend in 2025, both in our existing base and among our new customers.

At the same time, the quest for fluidity at checkout is accelerating the adoption of digital wallets. Their integration by our merchant is generating immediate results, with market share reaching 20% in the first few weeks, with significant effects expected in 2025.

Deferred or installment payment solutions (BNPL Buy Now, Pay Later) are also continuing to grow, particularly in sectors where price is a barrier to purchase. Driven by growing demand, they are gradually establishing themselves as an essential conversion lever, and will continue to grow strongly in 2025.

Growth forecasts for 2025 are expected to be between 5 and 10%, taking into account the growth drivers mentioned above, but remaining cautious given the current wait-and-see attitude towards consumption growth in Europe.

In addition, the Group continues to work on structuring its technical and material organization, increasing its margins and, via new customers, preparing its future growth drivers.

Next financial communication: April 30, 2025 Annual Financial Statements

About HiPay

HiPay is a global payment service provider. By harnessing the power of payment data, we help our merchants grow by giving them a 360-degree view of their business.

More information on hipay.com. You can also find us on LinkedIn.

HiPay Group is listed on Euronext Growth (ISIN code: FR0012821916 ALHYP).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any HiPay securities. For further information on HiPay Group, please visit our website hipay.com, Investors section. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although HiPay Group believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date of this press release, they are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. HiPay Group operates in a fast-moving industry in which new risk factors may emerge. HiPay Group assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

Consolidated income (1)

In thousands of euros 31 dec. 2024 31 dec. 2023 Turnover 74,295 65,483 Direct costs 34,083 32,125 Staff costs 18,190 15,736 General costs 13,560 8,781 Other current operating income and expenses 2,301 971 EBITDA(2) 10,764 9,811 Allocation to and writebacks of amortization and provisions 4,563 4,959 Current operating income 6,201 4,852 Valuation of stock options and free shares 172 286 Other non-current expenses 1,257 968 Operating income 7,286 4,170 Other financial income and expenses 1,200 1,831 Pre-tax income 6,086 2,339 Tax 252 173 Net income 5,835 2,166 (1) These financial statements are currently being audited by the company's statutory auditors. The full consolidated financial statements will be published by 30 April 2025. (2) Current operating income before allocation to and writebacks of amortization and provisions.

Consolidated balance sheet (1)

ASSETS in thousands of euros 31 dec. 2024 31 dec. 2023 Net goodwill 40,222 40,222 Net intangible assets 6,328 7,109 Net tangible fixed assets 2,709 4,866 Deferred tax assets 1,422 1,422 Other financial assets 974 1,080 Non-current assets 51,656 54,700 Clients and other receivables 2,136 2,223 Other current assets 130,680 132,076 Cash and cash equivalents 12,089 895 Current assets 144,905 135,194 TOTAL ASSETS 196,561 189,894 LIABILITIES in thousands of euros 31 dec. 2024 31 dec. 2023 Share capital 19,844 19,844 Issue and acquisition premiums 50,156 50,156 Reserves and retained earnings 45,567 47,829 Consolidated income (Group share) 5,835 2,166 Equity 30,268 24,337 Long-term loans and financial liabilities 12,695 10,411 Non-current provisions 5,139 6,657 Non-current liabilities 17,834 17,069 Short-term financial liabilities and bank overdraft 18,713 13,407 Suppliers and other creditors 7,579 7,699 Other current liabilities 122,167 127,383 Current liabilities 148,459 148,489 TOTAL LIABILITIES 196,561 189,894

Consolidated cash flow statements (1)

In thousands of euros 31 dec. 2024 31 dec. 2023 Net income 5,835 2,166 Adjustments for: Amortization of fixed assets 3,151 3,343 Amortization of IFRS 16 fixed assets 1,402 1,524 Other elements with no cash impact 0 0 Provisions for tax risks 1,546 402 Cost of IFRS 16 debt 189 256 Cost of debt 1,763 1,563 Gains and losses on disposal of securities 0 0 Gains and losses on disposal of fixed assets 0 0 Gains and losses on disposal of fixed assets IFRS 16 3 34 Cost of share-based payments 172 286 Current and deferred tax expenses 252 173 Operating income before WCR variation and provisions 11,215 9,107 WCR variation 2,926 2,890 Cash flow from operational activities 8,289 6,217 Interest paid 218 190 Income tax paid 118 105 Net cash from operational activities 7,953 5,922 Acquisition of fixed assets, claims and liabilities 3,339 3,148 Variation in financial assets 106 35 Net cash from investment activities - 3,233 - 3,114 New loans 10,608 0 Loan repayments 2,498 1,839 IFRS 16 lease liability repayment 1,399 1,476 IFRS 16 interest paid 189 256 Net cash from funding activities 6,522 - 3,571 Net variation of cash and cash equivalents 11 194 737 Net cash on 1 January 895 1,632 Net cash at end of period 12,089 895

