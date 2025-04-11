Marti Law Group Files Amicus Brief on Behalf of NP2Go in Federal Suit Challenging FDA's Removal of Semaglutide From Drug Shortage List

Marti Law Group has filed an amicus curiae brief in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth Division, on behalf of NP2Go, a national telehealth provider focused on obesity care. The brief supports the Plaintiffs in Outsourcing Facilities Association et al. v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (Case No. 4:24-CV-0953-P) and urges the court to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the FDA's February 2025 decision to remove Semaglutide injections from the drug shortage list.

NP2Go, founded and led by nurse practitioners, provides access to GLP-1 therapies such as compounded Semaglutide for patients in rural and underserved areas. According to the brief, the FDA's action not only cuts off a critical care option for patients who cannot afford or access brand-name Semaglutide, but also violates federal law by bypassing the Administrative Procedure Act's rule making requirements.

"Removing compounded Semaglutide with no public input, and no consideration of what's actually happening on the ground, is indefensible," said Julia Cantu, attorney for NP2Go. "Our clients serve the patients who fall through the cracks - people for whom this medication isn't optional, it's essential."

The brief argues that FDA's decision was procedurally flawed, substantively unsupported, and dangerously out of step with real-world healthcare delivery. It highlights the ongoing access barriers created by the high cost of branded medications and the limited availability of prescribers in rural America.

NP2Go's testimony underscores the continued demand for compounded Semaglutide and the real risk of treatment disruptions if compounded access is eliminated. The brief also draws on previous FDA precedent - such as its non-enforcement stance on Makena in 2011 - to show that cost and access concerns have historically shaped drug policy decisions.

