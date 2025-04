Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (syntheia.ai), a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement dated March 30, 2025 (the "Agreement") with the Rob Morrison Campaign (the "Campaign") in British Columbia to provide telemarketer services to the Campaign.

Recognizing political campaigns' increased reliance on data-driven strategies, Syntheia's AI platform enables campaigns to efficiently manage large-scale outreach while personalizing interactions with voters.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Syntheia's AssistantNLP is autonomously managing outbound calls for the Campaign. With approximately 20,000 numbers to dial, AssistantNLP is gathering information about voting intentions, providing information about the Campaign, and answering inquiries. The Campaign will pay Syntheia $9,500 for up to 120,000 minutes.

"Syntheia's AssistantNLP brings efficiency and scalability to political campaigns allowing candidates and organizations to reach voters in a personalized way while optimizing outreach and reducing operational costs," said Tony Di Benedetto, Chief Executive Officer. "As a company, we remain politically neutral and are committed to providing exceptional service to all our customers."

With compliance and data security as our top priorities, Syntheia strives to adhere to all relevant regulations while maintaining the integrity and confidentiality of voter data.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally.

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the number of minutes that the Campaign will use and revenues derived from the relationship between the Company and the Campaign. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company's listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

