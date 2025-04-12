KPMG will use Google Cloud's AI to scale multi-agent platforms that transform business processes

Las Vegas, Nevada and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - KPMG LLP announces an expansion of its strategic AI collaboration with Google Cloud, with modular, scalable AI solutions that will transform business operations for its clients in legal services, banking and other industries. As a key deployment partner for Google Agentspace, KPMG will help clients build integrated and scalable AI platforms to enhance decision-making and effectively manage AI agents that unlock value with trusted, secure AI technology.

These solutions will leverage Agentspace, Vertex AI Agent Builder, and Agent Development Kit. KPMG will also work with Google Cloud to develop new AI capabilities and systems for joint clients through Google Cloud's new Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability protocol, which standardizes how agents communicate across different platforms, regardless of the underlying framework or vendor.

KPMG Law: Redefining Legal Services with AI

KPMG Law US, a wholly owned subsidiary of KPMG LLP and newly approved law firm serving the US market, is helping legal teams concentrate on their core competencies by offering specialized legal services enhanced by AI and KPMG Digital Gateway. These services are at the nexus of legal counsel, technology and global scale, such as managing all stages of the contract lifecycle.

Google Cloud AI will play a key role in the new law firm's technology ecosystem as it invests in and enhances its AI capabilities and agents to offer legal managed services, consulting, and advanced legal technology innovation. Through this platform, KPMG and Google Cloud are developing solutions for AI-assisted contract review, research and legal automation to simplify document analysis, compliance checks and contract lifecycle management.

Banking Reimagined: Unlocking AI's Potential for Smarter Services

While these capabilities are available across industries, early efforts to enhance work for KPMG's banking clients have demonstrated significant opportunities. KPMG will increase collaboration with Google Cloud to drive AI transformation within the banking industry, collaborating on AI agents and integration frameworks that enhance business functions and processes. For example, a recently-launched KPMG commercial lending assistant deploys AI agents, informed with KPMG's intellectual property and industry knowledge, to navigate the complex delivery of large-scale commercial lending transformation and payment projects.

Financial services clients will have access to the KPMG suite of services and agents built on Google Cloud, providing a single destination to manage their organization's AI tools and agents. The platform will enable secure and fast data interaction by leveraging a combination of KPMG's leading Modern Data Platform and pre-built connectors to other enterprise systems in their technology ecosystem.

AI-Powered Experiences: Improving KPMG Employee Experiences with Agentspace

KPMG will increase its internal use of Google Cloud's AI capabilities, including a major deployment of Agentspace as part of its firm-wide effort to enhance the employee experience and business operations with AI. Adopting Agentspace will help KPMG employees more effectively complete administrative tasks and navigate internal systems and processes, freeing up time to spend with clients.

As part of its internal Agentspace deployment, KPMG will also utilize NotebookLM Enterprise to reimagine employee learning-enhancing experiences across onboarding, learning, and upskilling by combining fragmented enterprise knowledge systems into a unified, AI-powered resource. KPMG's workforce will use NotebookLM to quickly access firm insights and educational materials, boosting productivity and accelerating skills development.

Demonstrated Success: Building on KPMG and Google Cloud's Transformative Impact with Clients

The expanded partnership builds on the impact KPMG and Google Cloud have already delivered supporting clients across industries on their AI journeys. For example, finance and procurement departments at multi-national companies are using agents KPMG built with Google Cloud's Vertex AI to improve procurement decisions, provide more sophisticated intelligent forecasting that allows for better financial management and risk mitigation, and to work more efficiently by automating operations.

KPMG and Google Cloud are helping clients' internal risk functions to conduct AI-powered internal audits that accelerate risk identification and anomaly detection. Clients are also successfully deploying AI in their regulatory and compliance efforts to better analyze regulations and requirements, and to assess adherence.

The new opportunities with Agentspace build on the thousands of intelligent agents KPMG professionals have already created, further advancing KPMG's GenAI capabilities to deliver even greater value to clients through enhanced productivity, accuracy, and strategic insights.

Executive Quotes

"I am excited about how KPMG and Google Cloud are helping clients transform their organizations by harnessing the best of KPMG's functional and industry expertise and Agentspace's cutting-edge technology. We're enabling clients to put the right AI and agent capabilities in place today to create lasting value," said Steve Chase, Vice Chair of AI and Digital Innovation, KPMG LLP. "I am equally proud of how KPMG is leveraging Agentspace to enhance our own AI platforms, including our unique AI-enabled KPMG Law offerings."

"KPMG's rollout of Google Agentspace will help transform business processes, driving efficiency and innovation both internally for KPMG and for our mutual clients," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. "We're also thrilled with KPMG's partnership on the A2A protocol, which will help connect AI agents across workflows, companies, and entire industries to solve difficult challenges, increase efficiency and boost decision-making."

"Our collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone for KPMG and KPMG Law US," said Rema Serafi, Vice Chair - Tax, KPMG LLP. "We're using Google Agentspace to develop a platform of specialized legal agents that empower our KPMG Law US professionals to deliver enhanced value. This alliance not only supports corporate legal departments in elevating their roles as strategic advisors but also epitomizes the innovative spirit we envisioned when founding KPMG Law US - leveraging advanced technology at scale to transform how legal services are delivered."

"AI technologies are advancing rapidly, which means that banks will need to continue investing in digital platforms so that they can bring competitive online banking experiences to customers," said Rob Fisher, Consulting Sector Leader for Financial Services and Insurance, KPMG LLP. "Integration with platforms like Google Agentspace are critical to enable the seamless online banking experiences that customers have come to expect."

About KPMG

KPMG LLP is the U.S. member firm of the KPMG global organization of independent member firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 142 countries and territories and has more than 275,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to increasing access to education and opportunity, advancing mental health, and supporting community vitality. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

