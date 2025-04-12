Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Seahawk Gold Corp. (CSE: SEAG) (OTC PINK: SEHKF) ("Seahawk" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to Seahawk Ventures Inc.

The Company's common shares will continue to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and commencing at the open of trading on April 15, 2025, will be traded under the new trading symbol "SEAG.X". A new CUSIP number (81202T102) and ISIN number (ISIN: CA81202T1021) have been assigned to the Company's common shares, and will also be effective on April 15, 2025.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

/s/ "Giovanni Gasbarro"

