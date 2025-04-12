Applied Minerals, Inc. Files Motion to Approve Disclosure Statement

Applied Minerals, Inc. (Eureka, UT) (the "Debtor"), in connection with its filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on November 11, 2024, has filed with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Utah a "Motion to Approve Disclosure Statement" and related solicitation procedures and deadlines.

The Debtor also has filed a proposed Disclosure Statement with Respect to Debtor's Plan of Reorganization. The Debtor has requested entry of an order, among other things, (a) approving the form and adequacy of the Proposed Disclosure Statement, (b) approving the proposed solicitation procedures (including establishing, for voting purposes only, a record holder date), (c) approving the form of ballots and balloting instructions, (d) establishing procedures for tabulating votes on the Plan, (e) establishing deadlines and procedures for proposing to the Debtor terms for a higher and better terms plan of reorganization, and (f) setting the date for a hearing on confirmation of the Debtor's Chapter 11 Plan of Reorganization.

Parties wishing to object to the relief requested in the Motion to Approve Disclosure Statement must file an objection with the Bankruptcy Court on or before April 24, 2025, at United States Bankruptcy Court, 350 South Main Street, Room 301, Salt Lake City, UT 84101. A hearing on the Motion to Approve Disclosure Statement will be held on May 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. MT. Parties who wish to participate in the hearing should consult the Bankruptcy Court's website (https://www.utb.uscourts.gov) for the most up-to-date information regarding participation at a hearing via Zoom.

