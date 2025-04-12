1World Online Announces TravelVerse Launch at Expo 2025 in Osaka

1World Online is proud to announce that its flagship product, TravelVerse, will be featured at Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan - one of the world's most prestigious global events, expected to draw over 28 million visitors.

TravelVerse is a real-world application of Web3 technology. It uses NFTs as digital vouchers and proof of visit, while smart contracts and onchain storage ensure long-term digital presence and meaningful engagement. Built for the tourism sector, cultural institutions, and event organizers, TravelVerse acts as a digital layer that expands the horizon of reality - connecting physical places with immersive digital content.

TravelVerse is actively used across European and Middle Eastern pavilions at Expo 2025, providing visitors with immersive, interactive tour experiences. Visit our web application to learn more about TravelVerse Expo 2025.

In addition to its global reach, TravelVerse is creating opportunities for everyone to contribute and be part of this groundbreaking experience. Through our Contribution Panel, users from around the world can submit Points of Interest (POIs) combining them into custom Tours and share their unique perspectives on cultural landmarks, tourism sites, and events. These contributions and user-inspired NFTs can be stored permanently on the blockchain, preserving information about valuable artifacts and destinations for future generations. Everyone is invited to participate and help create a new digital layer of the tourism ecosystem.

Join now and contribute to the growing collection of experiences on TravelVerse.

As part of its strategic expansion, 1World Online is entering new regional partnerships to scale TravelVerse's adoption across Europe and beyond. A key collaboration has been established with UP Capital Management, a forward-thinking investment and development firm covering the Web3 and AI sectors.

"Our partnership with UP Capital Management is a major step forward for TravelVerse," said Alex Fedosseev, Founder and CEO of 1World Online. "We are planning to combine our Web3 technology expertise with their deep market access and strategic business development approach to accelerate TravelVerse's reach across industries - from culture and tourism to real estate and innovations."

"We are very excited to work with 1World Online on their product TravelVerse - as one of the leaders in bringing tourism and culture to the world through the power of Web3 and AI." - says James Pope, COO of UP Capital Management.

