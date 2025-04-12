Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 11, 2025) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH), announces that it has adjourned its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "AGM"), originally scheduled for April 11, 2025. The AGM will now be held on May 12, 2025 at the same time and same virtual venue.

The Company had made the proxy materials available electronically on February 25, 2025, through its profile on SEDAR+ as well as on its website, in compliance with applicable corporate and securities laws. Following the receipt of beneficial ownership information, physical copies of the proxy materials were mailed to shareholders using standard procedures and within expected timeframes. However, the Company has been made aware that some shareholders have not received their physical copies, which may limit their ability to participate in the meeting as originally scheduled. While the Company acted diligently in preparing and distributing the materials, it has opted to adjourn the meeting to ensure that all shareholders have sufficient time to receive, review, and respond to the proxy materials.

All proxies submitted in advance of the originally scheduled meeting will remain valid for the adjourned AGM unless revoked or amended by the shareholder. To further support shareholder participation, the Company will reissue proxy materials by expedited courier to those shareholders who have not yet received them. Electronic copies of all materials remain accessible through the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

As an additional accommodation, the Company will accept completed and signed proxy forms and voting instruction forms by email at legal@intellabridge.com. The Company remains fully committed to good governance, regulatory compliance, and the protection of shareholder rights. Shareholders with any questions or concerns are encouraged to contact the Company directly.

