Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 12.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Antimon-Preise explodieren - Global Tactical sichert sich historische Green-Mine in Nevada!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.04.2025 23:36 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Partners Value Split Corp. Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Changes to Its Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the "Company", TSX: PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I, PVS.PR.J, PVS.PR.K, PVS.PR.L) today announced that it has appointed Cyrus Madon as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company also announced that Aleks Novakovic, Paul Farrell and Don Mackenzie have joined the board of directors of the Company (the "Company Board"), replacing Frank Lochan, Gregory Morrison, and Ralph J. Zarboni, who are each retiring from the Company Board.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to each of Frank, Greg and Ralph for their service and for their numerous contributions to the Company's success," said Brian Lawson, Chair of the Company Board.

Additional Information

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-643-7621.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.