LivePerson, Inc.: LivePerson Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

NEW YORK, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN) is providing confirmatory notice, in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), of recent grants of equity-based incentive awards that LivePerson made under the LivePerson Inc. 2018 Inducement Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

LivePerson established the Inducement Plan for the purpose of providing equity-based incentive awards to new hires and has done so during active periods of hiring. As such, LivePerson made grants under the Inducement Plan on various dates in connection with recent employee hirings which occurred during the first quarter of 2025.

In March 2025, LivePerson granted inducement awards to newly hired employees consisting of 3 grants of restricted stock units ("RSUs") in respect of an aggregate of 154,000 shares of LivePerson's common stock. In February 2025, LivePerson granted inducement awards consisting of 2 grants of RSUs in respect of an aggregate of 34,000 shares of common stock, on the same vesting described above. In January 2025, LivePerson granted inducement awards consisting of 2 grants of RSUs in respect of an aggregate of 516,000 shares of common stock, on the same vesting described above. These RSUs will vest 50% per year over 2 years, subject to each grantee's continued employment over the scheduled vesting date.

All of the RSUs are subject to the grantee's continued employment on the scheduled vesting date. Each RSU award that was granted under the Inducement Plan was granted as an inducement that was material to the grantee's entering into employment with LivePerson.

