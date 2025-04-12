Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2025) - Viberse Technology today announced its upcoming points-based rewards system, set to launch in mid-2025, offering a more inclusive way for users to earn on social media. This update reflects an industry shift toward user-first design, equitable monetization, and transparency in the creator economy.
Recent studies from Deloitte and the Creative Class Group show growing frustration among Gen Z users with algorithmic feeds and increasing demand for monetization tools available to smaller or less-established creators. Viberse is responding to these trends by introducing a system that offers a wide spectrum of earning opportunities for all users.
A Creator-First Monetization Model
Viberse is developing a monetization model that reflects the changing creator economy-characterized by users' expectations for openness, low entry barriers, and diverse revenue sources. Unlike traditional platforms that primarily reward top-tier influencers, Viberse places a higher priority on inclusive access and creative engagement. The key traits are as follows:
- Rewards are based on meaningful sharing and engagement, not follower counts.
- Monetization is meant to fit in the context without interfering with user experience.
- Ads respect user privacy, with no opaque targeting or intrusive tracking, while remaining relevant and non-disruptive.
This points-based rewards system, scheduled to launch in mid-2025, will enable users to earn through active participation, including posting, engaging, and completing missions. Over time, it will evolve into a broader monetization framework supporting creators at all levels, minimizing dependency on follower counts, and enhancing inclusivity across the platform.
"Everyone contributes in different ways-not just through followers or fame," said Andy Wang, Founder of Viberse. "This new rewards system is about recognizing everyday creativity and making sure all users have a fair shot at being seen, valued, and rewarded."
About Viberse
Founded in 2024 in Singapore, Viberse Technology is on a mission to make social media meaningful, inclusive, and downright fun.
