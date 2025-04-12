Winder, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2025) - The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes, a $1,000 one-time award designed to recognize and support undergraduate student-athletes, is now open for applications ahead of its November 15, 2025 deadline. Created by Eric Hollifield, a lifelong advocate for student-athletes and former elite competitor himself, this scholarship aims to honor the intersection of academic dedication and athletic achievement among college students across the United States.





Student-athletes who have demonstrated strong academic performance and athletic involvement are invited to apply by submitting a 500-750 word essay addressing the prompt: "How has being a student-athlete shaped your character, work ethic, and leadership skills? Share a personal experience that highlights your perseverance and dedication in both academics and athletics." Essays must be submitted in PDF or Word format to apply@erichollifieldscholarship.com before the deadline.

The scholarship is open to undergraduate students nationwide who are actively participating in collegiate or university-level sports. Applicants must exhibit a clear balance between academics and athletics and share a personal narrative that reflects perseverance, leadership, and commitment. The winner will be announced on December 15, 2025.

This scholarship initiative is spearheaded by Eric Hollifield, whose lifelong journey as a student-athlete has deeply informed his passion for supporting others on a similar path. Originally from Marion, North Carolina, Eric Hollifield has spent decades involved in competitive athletics-excelling first in high school sports, then becoming a nationally ranked powerlifter at Appalachian State University, and later achieving distinction in competitive cycling. His leadership roles on the Appalachian State Athletic Foundation Board-including serving as President and President Emeritus-reflect his enduring dedication to the academic and athletic development of students.

The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes is not restricted to any one region or institution. By keeping eligibility broad and accessible, Eric Hollifield hopes to create an opportunity for diverse students with compelling personal experiences to gain recognition and financial support for their continued education. This scholarship represents more than just financial assistance-it stands as a platform for student-athletes to share the transformative impact of sports on their academic and personal growth.

Through this scholarship, Eric Hollifield continues his mission of fostering discipline, resilience, and leadership among today's student-athletes. His own family's involvement in sports-particularly the accomplishments of his children, Nicholas and Lauren-further reflects the values that this scholarship promotes.

The official website for the scholarship, https://erichollifieldscholarship.com, provides complete details on eligibility, essay requirements, submission guidelines, and important deadlines. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the site and begin crafting their personal stories ahead of the November 15, 2025 deadline.

The Eric Hollifield Scholarship for Student-Athletes is an opportunity for student-athletes to turn their hard-earned experiences into future potential. By offering a platform that blends recognition with real financial support, Eric Hollifield continues to invest in the next generation of leaders who thrive in both the classroom and on the field.

