American System PAC: "Repeal22Now" - National Effort to Repeal 22nd Amendment Which Limits Presidents to Two Terms

American System PAC Launches "Repeal22Now," a National Effort to Repeal the 22nd Amendment and Restore Voter Choice for the Presidency

The American System Political Action Committee (PAC) today announced the launch of a nationwide campaign to repeal the 22nd Amendment, which currently limits U.S. Presidents to serving only two terms in office.

Using Article V of the Constitution, the Repeal 22 Now initiative proposes to get the two-thirds majority of state legislatures needed to call for an Amendment Convention to take place.

The group draws inspiration from Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was elected to four terms and led the United States through the Great Depression and World War II. The 80th anniversary of FDR's death is April 12. His leadership saw the rise of the most powerful industrial economy in human history and the defeat of fascism on a global scale - all with the full confidence of the American electorate.

If a President like FDR can be elected four times by the people, why should a Constitutional amendment prevent that from ever happening again?

Supporters also cite Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, who wrote in Federalist No. 72 that Presidential term limits would deprive the nation of experienced leadership and discourage public service.

American System PAC is calling for a return to the original vision of the Founders, where no arbitrary limits stood in the way of the people's will.

"This campaign is about restoring power where it belongs - in the hands of the American people," the statement concluded. "It's time to repeal the 22nd Amendment and let voters decide who should lead."

About American System PAC

American System PAC is a political action committee dedicated to restoring Constitutional principles, reasserting the power of the American voter, reviving the American System of Economics, and opposing the influence of the military-intelligence bureaucracy in Washington, D.C.

SOURCE: American System PAC

