HiTHIUM Energy Storage: Hithium Shines at ESIE 2025, Ushering in a New Era of High-capacity Energy Storage

BEIJING, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 10 to 12, the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE 2025) took place in Beijing. Hithium presented its full-spectrum innovation in energy storage, presenting a customized product matrix covering diverse scenarios-from long-duration energy storage to extreme environments, and from commercial and industrial (C&I) to residential applications.

At this year's ESIE, Hithium presented its full-scenario customized product matrix, featuring the 8Cell 587Ah energy storage battery, the 8Power 6.25MWh 2h BESS, the 8Pack+ high-capacity platform, and the 8Cell N162Ah sodium-ion battery. Also on display were the 50Ah cylindrical cell, the 314Ah and 8Cell 1175Ah high-capacity battery cells, and the 8Block 261kWh all-in-one C&I cabinet-collectively showcasing Hithium's strong innovation capabilities and scenario-driven deployment strategy across the energy storage landscape.

Co-defining 587Ah Format: 8Cell 587Ah Format Gains Industry Recognition

At the exhibition, Hithium's newly launched 8Cell 587Ah energy storage battery-measuring 73.5×286×216mm (W×L×H)-became a centerpiece of attention, with five leading companies across the supply chain showcasing the battery at this year's ESIE. This marked the first time the 587Ah format has been co-defined by multiple key players, signaling that Hithium's proprietary standard may soon evolve into a widely adopted industry benchmark.

The 8Cell 587Ah energy storage battery is the result of precise engineering and system-level optimization. Hithium identified 6.25MWh as the optimal energy capacity for today's large-scale systems, 587Ah as the ideal battery capacity for balancing system efficiency and cost, and 73.5×286×216mm (W×L×H) as the optimal physical size for a 587Ah battery cell.

Equipped with the 8Cell 587Ah energy storage battery, Hithium's 8Power 6.25MWh 2h energy storage system offers five key advantages: standardization, easy maintenance, superior safety, efficient layout, and high compatibility. These strengths help reduce R&D investment for system integrators while delivering competitive benefits in the form of ultra-high capacity, ultra-high safety, and ultra-low cost.

Proactively Shaping Industry Standards, as Long-duration Energy Storage Becomes the Prevailing Trend

Hithium technical experts Yuxuan Liu and Wei Zhu also delivered keynote presentations titled "Unlocking the Optimal Format of 587Ah Energy Storage Battery: Advancing Toward 6.25MWh Energy Freedom" and "Product Validation of kAh-class Batteries and Long-duration Storage Systems." The keynotes offered in-depth insights into Hithium's technological strengths and application solutions in the fields of large-capacity battery cells and long-duration energy storage.

By introducing new technologies, new solutions and new standards to energy storage sector, Hithium has further contributed to fostering the market and cultivating new drivers of productivity-accelerating technological advancement and industry upgrades, and paving the way for high-quality development across the industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663263/Hithium_Shines_ESIE_2025.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-shines-at-esie-2025-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-high-capacity-energy-storage-302427016.html