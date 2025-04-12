Raven Resources Corp.: Grove Electric & Lighting Supply Reports Nearly 100% Revenue Growth in Q1 2025

Grove Electric & Lighting Supply has announced an exceptional start to the year, reporting a 98.6% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This nearly twofold year-over-year growth underscores the company's continued expansion and its strengthened position within the electrical and lighting supply industry.

Grove Electrical and Lighting Supply



Each month of the first quarter delivered strong performance, with January up 64%, February up 140%, and March up nearly 86% over the prior year. These results reflect both the loyalty of Grove Electric's customers and the momentum created by strategic improvements across operations, inventory, and customer service.

"Our first quarter performance validates the operational focus and customer-first mindset that Grove is known for," said Tim Williams, Manager of Grove Electric & Lighting Supply. "We're grateful to our loyal customers and energized by the direction we're heading."

Paul Scribner, CEO of Raven Resources Corp., added, "Grove Electric's strong start to 2025 is a reflection of sound strategy, disciplined execution, and a team that consistently delivers. We are confident this momentum will carry forward throughout the year."

Following its acquisition by Raven Resources Corp. in late 2024, Grove Electric has benefited from increased support in financial strategy, operations, and growth planning. This partnership continues to yield strong results and signals a promising year ahead.

About Grove Electric & Lighting Supply

Founded over 27 years ago, Grove Electric & Lighting Supply is a trusted provider of residential, commercial, and industrial electrical products. Known for its customer service and deep local relationships, Grove remains committed to offering dependable solutions and expert support. For more information, please visit www.grove-electric.com.

About Raven Resources Corp.

Raven Resources Corp. is a diversified investment and asset management firm focused on real estate, private credit, structured finance, and strategic equity investments. With a disciplined approach to capital deployment, Raven Resources partners with high-growth businesses, hospitality ventures, and entertainment initiatives to drive long-term value creation. The company's portfolio includes structured financial instruments, land development, and investment in brand-driven entertainment projects. Committed to financial stability and innovation, Raven Resources continues to expand its footprint through strategic partnerships, asset acquisitions, and market-driven investment strategies.

Contact Information

Kelly Delp

Chief Communications Officer

kdelp@rvn.rs

(214) 865-9083





SOURCE: Raven Resources Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire