13.04.2025 01:02 Uhr
R.T. Weatherman Foundation: American Hero Returns Home

Finanznachrichten News

Remains of Marine First Sergeant Corey Nawrocki to Arrive in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 12, 2025 / The R.T. Weatherman Foundation announces the return of Marine First Sergeant Corey Nawrocki (Ret.), a decorated U.S. veteran who was killed while serving alongside elite Ukrainian forces during Russia's brutal war of aggression. His remains will arrive in Philadelphia on American Airlines Flight AA0410 at 6:51 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Corey Nawrocki served with distinction for 20 years in the United States Marine Corps, earning a Bronze Star for Valor and two Purple Hearts across six deployments to Iraq and two to Afghanistan. Compelled by a lifelong call to service, Corey could not remain on the sidelines as Russia invaded Ukraine and committed atrocities against innocent civilians. He left for Ukraine on March 25, 2024, where he volunteered for an elite foreign unit operating under the command of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence. He was killed in action on October 27, 2024, while attempting to rescue a wounded teammate.

Following his death, Corey's remains were desecrated by Russian forces, who exploited images of his body online and waged a digital campaign of cruelty targeting his grieving mother. Despite this barbarism, his mother became his most devoted advocate-working tirelessly with the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the R.T. Weatherman Foundation to secure the return of her son with the dignity and honor he earned.

His return is a testament to the power of perseverance, partnership, and love.

Contact Information

Meaghan Mobbs
President
meaghan@weathermanfoundation.org
7034020373

.

SOURCE: R.T. Weatherman Foundation



