Hong Kong Baptist University: Fruitful translation of HKBU's innovative research projects takes centre stage at International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva

HONG KONG, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fruitful translation of innovative research projects undertaken by scholars at Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) took centre stage at the 50th International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva held from 9 to 13 April, capturing a total of nine awards including two Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury, three Gold Medals, three Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal.

The award-winning HKBU research projects are:

Gold Medal with Congratulations of the Jury

A n ovel h erbal f ormulation (CDD-2103) for r emission m aintenance of u lcerative c olitis by Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine) and Director of the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development (CDD); Professor Tan Hor-yue, Assistant Professor of CDD



Developed based on a traditional Chinese medicine formulation comprising nine Chinese herbal medicines including Codonopsis Radix (dang shen) and Curcumae Longae Rhizoma (jiang huang), CDD-2103 is applicable for remission maintenance in ulcerative colitis patients. Precisely balancing the combination of herbal ingredients, this new formulation was authorised by the National Medical Products Administration last year for clinical trial.





This invention provides a cost-effective method for producing an unusual monoterpene compound commonly used in the perfume and fragrance industry. The method is expected to be less expensive than traditional approaches and more environmental-friendly.

Gold Medal

Advanced catalysts and catalytic systems for green hydrogen production from biomass waste by Professor Zhao Jun, Associate Professor of the Department of Biology



An advanced catalytic system that converts wet and dry waste such as food waste, wastepaper and yard waste into hydrogen, offering high efficiency, low operating costs and energy savings. It can operate in conditions with low temperature and pressure. Theoretically it is capable of achieving up to a maximum of 88% hydrogen output from biomass waste, which offers a sustainable yet economical alternative to traditional hydrogen production. The system secured a gold medal at the 15th International Invention Fair in the Middle East held in Kuwait in February this year.





This advanced sunscreen technology utilises patented, FDA-approved compounds to provide broad-spectrum protection covering UVA, UVB, near-UV, and visible light spectra, which is a wider coverage than traditional sunscreens. By immobilising UV filters, these compounds eliminate the endocrine-disrupting and carcinogenic risks associated with chemical sunscreens while preventing skin absorption.





This innovative project introduces an eco-friendly, recyclable ionic extractant for isolating high-quality chitin from crustacean shells, which allows the production of purer, high quality chitin for uses in healthcare and food packaging. This method reduces chemical use and waste, enhancing the efficiency of chitin production for various industries.

Silver Medal

Novel Chinese medicine formulation (CDD-2101) for constipation by Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine) and Director of CDD; Professor Zhai Lixiang, Assistant Professor of CDD



DNA fingerprinting, spectroscopic and chromatographic methods were employed to characterise and standardise the pharmacologically active constituents of the traditional Chinese herbal formulation "MaZiRenWan". CDD-2101 has demonstrated improved bowel movements in several randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials in Hong Kong. In 2023, the drug was authorised by the US FDA to conduct a clinical trial. It is the first time that a new botanical drug developed in Hong Kong has obtained the authorisation to conduct a clinical trial in the US and the phase I study was completed in 2024.





The revolutionary, portable water misting system generates two types of intersecting water mists: a fine, even mist and a more concentrated, powerful mist. This allows users to effectively cleanse themselves in a temperature-controlled environment while significantly reducing water consumption compared to traditional showers. The system features voice control and pre-programmed settings, enabling users to operate and control the mist independently without assistance.

Its zero-installation, wireless design offers flexibility and adaptability to various bathroom environments, promoting safer and more independent bathing for people with mobility limitations.





"Guardian3D" is an innovative IP protection solution for 3D assets, using encryption, and dynamic watermarking to prevent unauthorised access and duplication. By embedding invisible, traceable watermarks directly into 3D models, it enables verifiable ownership and accountability even if the asset is modified. This IP protection solution offers comprehensive analytics and real-time monitoring, which allows creators to track asset usage across different platforms and enforce licensing agreements, empowering creators to protect and monetise their work in a digital world.

Bronze Medal

A novel botanical remedy (CDD-2107) for the rare disease myofibrillar myopathy(caused by BAG3 gene mutation) by Professor Bian Zhaoxiang, Associate Vice-President (Clinical Chinese Medicine) and Director of CDD; and Dr Lin Chengyuan, Assistant Director (Administration) of CDD



The novel botanical remedy CDD-2107 integrates Chinese medicine theory, clinical experience and advanced drug screening technologies to identify active compounds for treating the disease caused by BAG3 gene mutation. It utilises multi-omics analysis and artificial intelligence to identify precise therapeutic targets and ensure treatment efficacy. CDD-2107 has obtained the orphan drug designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is the first botanical drug in Hong Kong to have received this qualification. It is used to alleviate the clinical symptoms of myofibrillar myopathy caused by BAG3 gene mutation.

Aspiring to be a leading research-led university in Asia for the world, HKBU engages in cutting-edge, innovative and transdisciplinary research and knowledge transfer endeavours that push the boundaries of knowledge, address global issues, and contribute to the well-being of both local and international communities. HKBU's award winning projects at this year's International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva exemplify the university's unwavering dedication in translating research outcomes into practical applications for the benefit of mankind.

The International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is an annual global event devoted exclusively to inventions. This year, a total of 1,050 inventions from over 40 countries and regions were evaluated by a panel of professional judges.

Photos:

