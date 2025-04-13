Meizu Breaks into the Middle East Market with the AI Ecosystem Products

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 12 to 13, Meizu partnered with Geely Auto to host a product launch event in Dubai, introducing its full ecosystem products to the Middle East market and accelerating its global expansion.

At the event, Meizu showcased multiple innovative products tailored for overseas markets, including smartphones such as the Meizu 21 series, Meizu Note 22 series, Meizu Mblu 21, Meizu Mblu 22 Pro, and the AI-powered Meizu Lucky 08. Smart wearable devices like the smart glasses StarV Air2 and StarV View, as well as the smart ring StarV Ring2, also made their debut.

To meet the cross-language communication needs of Middle Eastern users, the highly acclaimed multilingual real-time translation function of the StarV Air2 smart glasses added Arabic to its support list, which premiered at the event and will be officially launched in late April. With Arabic support, StarV Air2 now covers 14 real-time translation languages, broadening its user group and allowing more users to learn about Meizu's vision of "AI Enlightening a Better Life."

With the acceleration of its "overseas Flyme AI ecosystem strategy", Meizu is swiftly and steadily expanding overseas markets. The Middle East, a strategic hub connecting Asia, Europe, and Africa, is a critical market for Meizu to seize global markets further.

Following its return to the global markets after releasing its overseas Flyme AI ecosystem strategy at MWC 2025, a global industry technology highland, Meizu partners with Geely Auto again to unveil overseas AI ecosystem products in the Middle East. This strategic move signifies a solid step in Meizu's global resurgence and underscores its ambition and determination in worldwide expansion.

As overseas expansion accelerates, Meizu has achieved remarkable success with its ecosystem products. Its products are now available in over 30 countries and regions across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Europe. Cars equipped with Flyme Auto are exported to the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and the overseas ecosystem integrating "people, cars, and homes" has taken shape. In Q1 2025 alone, Meizu entered key frontier markets like the Philippines, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Australia.

Currently, by virtue of its forward-looking ecosystem integrating "smartphones, glasses and cars", Meizu has become the No.1 company in China in three aspects. Meizu has doubled the sales of AI-powered smartphones, achieved the top market share for smart glasses, and supported the largest number of cars on the market equipped with the Flyme Auto smart cockpit operating system.

In terms of Flyme AIOS, Meizu has deeply integrated AI capabilities into its operating system, redefining the neural network of the entire digital space. Its open architecture has access to advanced models like Tongyi Qianwen, Doubao, ERNIE Bot, and DeepSeek to deliver system-level, cross-device, open, and smart integrated AI experiences.

Meizu's StarV series captured over 41.5% market share in a single quarter after its launch in September, ranking first in China in terms of market share in a single quarter. Technically, it pioneered the adoption of the most challenging optical waveguide technology in the industry, achieving top product maturity. According to iResearch's 2024 Consumer AR Glasses Market Dynamics and Trends Report, Meizu leads China's "Five AR Glasses Giants" as the only AR player with a full ecosystem.

And Meizu is the smartphone brand of DreamSmart Group, which carries AI eco-products in three product areas, which are smartphones, XR and smart cars. With deep technological expertise in multiple industries, DreamSmart is recognized as a leader in smart ecosystems.

In the smart cockpits, Meizu's Flyme Auto saw 310,000 new vehicle installations in March (including upgrades for over 200,000 Geely Galaxy L6 and L7 users), with cumulative sales of exceeding 910,000 cars. It has ranked first in new users for six consecutive months. At present, Flyme Auto supports 23 models under Geely, Lynk & Co, Galaxy, and other brands, making it the most widely adopted, fastest-growing, and broadest-priced smart cockpit operating system.

These "three No.1 achievements" highlight Meizu's domestic leadership and lay a foundation for global market expansion. As its globalization accelerates in the future, Meizu will deliver smarter, more convenient, and efficient digital life experiences to users worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663379/image_5031974_42503889.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663380/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663381/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663385/Picture1.jpg

