Human Capability Development Program (HCDP): 20 Global Ministers Gather in Riyadh for a Ministerial Roundtable on Human Capability Development as part of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI)

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capability Development Program (HCDP), a Saudi Vision 2030 Realization Program, convened a ministerial roundtable on day one of the second edition of the Human Capability Initiative (HCI) conference. The HCI conference is held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of HCDP, on April 13 - 14 2025 in the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center under the theme of BeyondReadiness

The closed-door ministerial roundtable meeting focused on "AI Literacy for All: Promoting Equitable Access for Resilient Capabilities" and engaged 20 ministers from around the world, as well as local and global experts in education and technology, including representatives from the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission, the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), the World Bank, and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The roundtable explored the critical need for integrating digital skills as a cornerstone of human capability development and examined AI literacy's central role in ensuring individuals can thrive in an AI-driven economy.

The meeting also highlighted the need to establish inclusive strategies that promote digital education, and the importance of integrating AI skills into curricula and strengthening international collaboration to discover scalable solutions that can provide equitable access to AI tools and digital training worldwide.

Participants in the roundtable agreed to issue a joint statement following the meeting, which highlighted key aspects of the discussion and outlined their main recommendations on next steps, which are as follows:

Advocating for the inclusion of AI literacy in national education systems, ensuring future generations are equipped with the skills necessary to succeed in an AI-powered world. Encouraging initiatives that support continuous education and reskilling opportunities for AI literacy, enabling individuals to remain adaptable in the face of technological advancements. Continuing to support the strengthening of international collaboration, sharing resources, knowledge, and experiences to enhance access to AI education globally.

The roundtable reinforces the Kingdom's commitment to leading global efforts in human capability development in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, driven by its recognition of the central role of human capability development in achieving sustainable economic growth worldwide. Global participants in the roundtable identified innovative, concrete solutions to ensure that countries can remain competitive and achieve sustainable growth across various industries by enabling individuals and institutions to succeed in an AI-powered world.

