Reinhausen Manufacturing (RM), a subsidiary of Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR) based in Regensburg, Germany, is excited to announce the South Side Expansion of its facility in Humboldt, Tennessee. This development marks another significant step in the company's commitment to supporting the modernization of the aging U.S. power grid and meeting the increasing energy demands of critical sectors like data centers.

This latest investment builds on RM's legacy of innovation and capacity growth. The South Side Expansion will add 12,000 square feet (1100m²) of production space, along with additional office accommodations, to the Humboldt facility. Groundbreaking is projected for Summer 2025, with the project slated for completion by July 1, 2026.

The new space is vital to RM's continued readiness to meet projected market demand through 2030. It will support the ETOS MD-IV production, consolidate packaging operations to enhance overall efficiency, and enable further production and testing expansion of the RMV-II systems. Located on the south side of the current plant, this addition reflects RM's proactive approach to scaling operations while maintaining its leadership in grid digitization and energy solutions.

"This expansion is a testament to our dedication to our customers and the nationwide push for a stronger, more resilient power grid," said Bob Vary, CEO and President of Reinhausen Manufacturing. "By investing in production and assembly capacity here in Humboldt, we are maintaining our focus on innovation and providing faster response times as demand surges across the energy landscape. With this project, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions necessary to meet evolving industry demands."

The South Side Expansion also underscores RM's positive economic impact on the local community. Beyond its role in helping modernize the grid, RM expects this project to contribute to local economic growth through job creation and additional tax revenues.

"Reinhausen has a proud history in Humboldt, having served the energy sector from this facility for decades," said Vary. "This continued growth highlights the importance of our U.S. operations in the global effort to deliver reliable energy and underscores our focus on strengthening domestic energy infrastructure."

Reinhausen Manufacturing's Humboldt facility has long been a hub of innovation and excellence, and the South Side Expansion represents another significant milestone in the company's growth. With the projected summer 2026 completion, RM Humboldt is poised to continue delivering high-quality solutions that meet evolving industry demands.

Reinhausen Manufacturing is a leading provider of advanced energy solutions, supporting the modernization and reliability of power grids across the United States. With a legacy of innovation, craftsmanship, and customer-focused service, RM plays a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape of tomorrow.

Founded in 1868 and headquartered in Regensburg, Germany, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen (MR) is a global leader in electrical energy technology. With 45 subsidiaries and a dedicated team of over 3,500 employees worldwide, MR equips 50% of global electricity consumption with its innovative products, ensuring high standards of quality and reliability.

