Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI-powered productivity platform, has expanded its XRP cryptocurrency stack to enable more advanced and efficient financial automation across multichain ecosystems. This enhancement strengthens the platform's ability to deliver real-time, AI-supported solutions for payments, yield optimization, risk analysis, and asset management.

Advanced financial automation meets real-time performance and multichain speed

With deeper XRP integration, Atua AI users can now automate complex financial operations with improved speed, lower transaction costs, and higher scalability. From executing on-chain payment flows to triggering intelligent financial actions through AI-powered tools like Chat and Writer, the platform brings precision and real-time responsiveness to DeFi and enterprise finance.

Atua AI's upgraded XRP stack also supports seamless data exchange and smart contract interaction, enabling businesses to build automated systems for treasury operations, compliance monitoring, and user activity analysis. The TUA token acts as the utility gateway, connecting users to XRP-backed tools that drive financial performance and AI-led decision-making.

This expansion reflects Atua AI's commitment to building secure, interoperable, and high-speed solutions at the intersection of AI and blockchain. By leveraging XRP's proven infrastructure, the platform delivers the agility and efficiency needed to scale financial automation across the decentralized Web3 economy.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

