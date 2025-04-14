The Founders Inc.: Anua Broadens Boots Retail Presence, Fueling K-Beauty Growth Across the UK and Europe

- Store count surges from 120 to 470 in just five months, driven by strong early sales

- Strengthens global presence through a wide product lineup and localized marketing

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Founders, Inc. (Co-CEOs Seon Hyeong Yi and Chang Ju Lee), a global brand-building company, announced that its skincare brand Anua has rapidly expanded its presence at Boots, the UK's largest drugstore chain. In only five months, the number of Boots locations carrying Anua products has jumped from 120 to 470 stores nationwide, reinforcing the brand's growing influence in the European skincare market.

Anua made its debut on the Boots online store in September 2024, quickly gaining momentum with a 240% week-over-week sales spike in just its second week. By October, the brand entered 120 brick-and-mortar Boots stores across the UK and Ireland and has since seen steady sales growth month after month. Riding this momentum, Anua has now expanded to 470 stores, broadening its retail footprint across the region.

This expansion is expected to enhance accessibility and strengthen Anua's foothold in the UK and greater European markets. Among its product lineup, the Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum-following the global success of the Double Cleansing Duo-has become Anua's best-selling item in the UK, highlighting strong consumer demand.

Alongside flagship products such as the Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil and Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam, Anua continues to grow its Boots online portfolio with nine new product additions from its Peach, Rice, and Derma lines. The brand is also launching locally tailored campaigns and interactive promotions to boost brand awareness and deepen consumer engagement across the market.

An Anua spokesperson shared, "This major expansion of our physical store presence is a clear signal of Anua's growth potential in the UK and across Europe," adding, "We'll continue to strategically leverage both online and physical channels to bring Anua's innovative skincare to global consumers and further strengthen our leadership in the industry."

Brand Overview

Global Beauty Brand Anua

Founded in 2019, Anua is a skincare brand that carefully selects the most effective naturally derived and active ingredients, offering a diverse range of products tailored to various skin concerns. Bestsellers include the Heartleaf 77 Soothing Toner, Heartleaf Pore Control Cleansing Oil, and Niacinamide 10 + TXA 4 Serum. The brand has seen impressive growth across major global platforms such as Amazon Global and eBay Japan, solidifying its status as one of K-beauty's leading skincare brands.

