

Datuk Bernard Francis

JAKARTA, Apr 14, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - TRANSNUSA has created history yet again and became the first Indonesian airline to launch scheduled flights from Bali, Indonesia to Guangzhou, China. The launch, which took place today, saw TransNusa's flight, 8B 969, depart Bali on April 13 at 20.15pm and arrive at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, as scheduled at 01.00am on April 14.This move, being a strategic triumph for the airline, was launched weeks after the launch of the airline's new scheduled Bali-Perth route on March 20.TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer and aviation veteran, Datuk Bernard Francis said that since TransNusa's re-launch as a Premium Service Carrier in 2022, the airline has focused on meeting the needs and wants of our passengers."Our main priority and focus is to create new exciting routes for our passengers and offer seamless and fast travels, whether through direct routes or transits routes." Datuk Francis added.Details of the new RouteTransNusa launched its Bali-Guangzhou route at a promotional price that starts from IDR2.388.000, CNY999 and USD149. TransNusa tickets are available for purchase at transnusa.co.id and all other main online travel agent platforms worldwide."With the launch of this new route, we hope to provide tourists from China additional options to travel to the Island of Gods, Bali," Datuk Francis said, adding that TransNusa will also provide its passengers with options to visit other major tourist destinations from Bali, such as Indonesia's diving haven, the island of Manado.At the initial stage, from April 13th to May 31st, TransNusa will be operating four flights a week from I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, popularly known as the Denpasar International Airport. The TransNusa flight, 8B 969, will depart Bali at 20.15pm and arrive at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 01.00am while TransNusa flight, 8B 968, will depart Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport at 02.05am and arrive in Bali at 07.40am. The TransNusa flight will depart Bali every Monday, Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday, while flights will depart Guangzhou on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. For this scheduled flight, TransNusa will be utilizing its A320 narrow-body jet airliner, which has 174 seats, to cater for the five-hour scheduled flight.Datuk Francis explained that the airline will increase the frequency of the scheduled Bali-Guangzhou route from four times weekly to daily flights from June 1st onwards.Brief History On TransNusaTransNusa, which had to close business due to the Covid-19 pandemic was injected with new shareholders and management team in 2022. The airline opened its doors for business in October and within six months, in April 2023, launched its first international flight from Jakarta to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.After which, under the new leadership of Datuk Francis, and the new management team, the airline successfully launched three more new international routes by the end of 2023. In 2024, the airline continued growing its international and domestic route and at the same time recording historical firsts that also became a significant industry first for the Indonesian aviation industry.Since April 2023, TransNusa has been making headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia and the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and diving haven, Manado. TransNusa also became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China and provided Indonesians with more pricing and route options to China.TransNusa's aggressive international growth strategy combined with its domestic business operations approach has enabled the airline to be the fastest growing airline in South East Asia.- ENDS -About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. After the take-over, in February 2024, the airline rebranded itself from being a Low-Cost Carrier to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered.TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022. In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.The airline currently flies from Jakarta to Yogyakarta, Bali, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Subang, Malaysia and Guangzhou, China. It also flies from Bali to Jakarta and Manado. TransNusa will be launching its scheduled Bali to Perth route on March 20th and its Bali to Guangzhou route on April13th. TransNusa made history when it became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model.Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website (www.transnusa.co.id), through authorized travel agents in Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia, or by contacting the airline's customer service centre at, +62216310888. For the Singaporean market, passengers can contact TransNusa's General Sales Agent, Chariot Travels Pte Ltd, at +65 86602719 for assistance.Media ContactTrina Thomas Rajtrina@myqaseh.org+60124992672 (watsapp)Source: TransNusaCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.