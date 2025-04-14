Apple and its supply chain partners experienced a brief respite after the US announced that smartphones, computers, and certain electronic products would temporarily be exempt from higher tariffs on Chinese imports. This news triggered positive reactions across Asian markets, with shares of key Apple suppliers seeing significant gains. Japanese component manufacturers Murata Manufacturing and TDK rose by approximately 1.5% and 5.2% respectively, while Taiwan's Foxconn jumped 4% and laptop specialist Quanta surged 7%.

Looming Uncertainty Remains

The celebration may be premature as President Trump clarified that these exemptions are merely temporary. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that separate tariffs specifically targeting electronic imports, including smartphones and semiconductors, could be implemented within a month. This continued trade tension highlights Apple's vulnerability due to its heavy reliance on Chinese manufacturing, where approximately 90% of iPhones are produced. The persistent threat of new tariffs continues to pose significant challenges for Apple's stock performance, keeping investors on edge despite the momentary relief.

