The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) says cumulative solar installations are expected to double from 91 GW to 182 GW from the end of 2023 to the end of 2026. Meanwhile, battery energy storage capacity is expected to grow 70% in 2025 alone. From pv magazine USA Solar energy additions to the US grid are continuing their charge as the Energy Information Administration (EIA) revised its forecast to show more growth in its Short-Term Energy Outlook report. Solar is on an impressive growth ramp, reaching 91 GW of cumulative capacity by the end of 2023 and 121 GW by the end of 2024. EIA expects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...