RIAD CORPORATION INC.: RIAD Corp. reveals AI-powered hotel group booking platform Ria at ITB Berlin 2025

BERLIN, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riad Corporation, a leading AI-powered travel technology company, successfully launched its flagship product, RIA 1.0, at ITB Berlin 2025, one of the world's largest travel trade shows. The company attracted over 300 visitors to its booth and secured 150 enterprise client sign-ups during the three-day event, marking a major milestone for its global expansion.

RIA 1.0 is an advanced AI platform that fully automates group hotel reservations, tailored for travel agencies and corporate clients handling complex requirements. Unlike traditional systems, RIA enables both direct bookings and customized group requests, processed entirely by AI without manual work. The platform simplifies large-scale, multi-hotel bookings - tasks that usually take days - completing them in minutes.

During ITB Berlin, Riad Corporation presented live demonstrations showing how RIA's AI engine handles diverse, high-volume booking scenarios. Attendees praised its intuitive interface, seamless integration, and real-time responses to specific client needs, including corporate events, MICE bookings, and incentive groups.

Mike Lee, CEO of Riad Corporation, commented, "Meeting so many global partners at ITB Berlin was truly meaningful, and we are proud to showcase our technology to the world," adding, "We will continue to focus on R&D to deliver stronger innovations and achieve greater success globally."

In addition, Riad Corporation announced plans to launch AI-based group flight booking services later this year, transforming RIA into a comprehensive group travel platform covering both hotels and flights.

RIA has already gained momentum in Southeast Asia, with over 800 enterprise clients, and aims to reach 2,000 clients by the end of 2025.

Riad Corporation's strong debut at ITB Berlin reflects rising demand for AI-driven solutions in travel. As group travel grows more complex, RIA 1.0 is positioned to lead the market with unmatched speed, accuracy, and automation.

For more information about Riad's solution RIA, visit 'www.ria-travel.com'.

