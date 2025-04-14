Australia's consumer watchdog is being urged to ban the unsolicited sale of solar products with a national advocacy group saying the "harmful" practice is degrading trust in the solar industry and government schemes and discouraging people from participating in the transition to clean energy. From pv magazine Australia The Consumer Action Law Centre (CALC) is calling for a nationwide ban of unsolicited selling, including of rooftop solar products, in the first ever designated 'super complaint' presented to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). The federal government last ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...