Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Announces Development Plans for Private Island Destination, Great Stirrup Cay

MIAMI, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) today announced plans to build out new amenities and enhancements at Great Stirrup Cay, its private island destination in the Bahamas. The upgrades are scheduled to debut in the fourth quarter of 2025 alongside the completion of a new multi-ship pier.

The enhancements include the addition of a new welcome center; a new extensive pool area with swim-up bar, family splash pad and poolside cabanas, and an island-wide tram system designed to support seamless exploration of the island. Several onboard premium concepts featured in Norwegian Cruise Line ships will also come to the island, including the adults-only Vibe Beach Club and Horizon Park, a recreation and lawn games area.

"These newly announced enhancements to Great Stirrup Cay will further improve the guest experience on the island, which is already one of our top-rated destinations worldwide," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. "Along with the completion of a new multi-ship pier later this year, we're improving both access and amenities on the island. As we anticipate annual guest visits to exceed one million by 2026, we are actively evaluating additional investments in the island to support that growth and expand the amenities our guests can enjoy."

"Great Stirrup Cay has long been a guest favorite. These new additions will take the private island experience to the next level by offering our guests even MORE and the continued freedom and flexibility to design their best vacation," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We look forward to adding more exciting and guest-centric experience on Great Stirrup Cay in the future."

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 33 ships and approximately 70,050 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 12 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 37,500 berths to its fleet.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including, without limitation, our expectations regarding our results of operations, future financial position, plans, prospects, expected fleet additions and cancellations, including expected timing thereof, our expectations regarding the impact of macroeconomic conditions and recent global events, and expectations relating to our fleet optimization plans may be forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like "expect," "anticipate," "goal," "project," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "may," "forecast," "estimate," "intend," "future" and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Examples of these risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to the impact of: adverse general economic factors, such as fluctuating or increasing levels of interest rates, inflation, unemployment, underemployment and the volatility of fuel prices, declines in the securities and real estate markets, and perceptions of these conditions that decrease the level of disposable income of consumers or consumer confidence; our indebtedness and restrictions in the agreements governing our indebtedness that require us to maintain minimum levels of liquidity and be in compliance with maintenance covenants and otherwise limit our flexibility in operating our business, including the significant portion of assets that are collateral under these agreements; our ability to work with lenders and others or otherwise pursue options to defer, renegotiate, refinance or restructure our existing debt profile, near-term debt amortization, newbuild related payments and other obligations and to work with credit card processors to satisfy current or potential future demands for collateral on cash advanced from customers relating to future cruises; our expansion into new markets and investments in new markets and land-based destination projects; overcapacity in key markets or globally; and other factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The above examples are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. There may be additional risks that we currently consider immaterial or which are unknown. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements included in this release, which speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Sarah Inmon

(786) 812-3233

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com