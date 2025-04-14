Anzeige
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 10:18 Uhr
S&P Unternehmerforum GmbH: Worry-Free Compliance in Germany - With the S+P Compliance Package

Simple. Comprehensive. Secure.

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Regulatory compliance in Germany is complex - and non-compliance can be costly. S+P Compliance Services offers the S+P Compliance Package, a turnkey solution for companies regulated by BaFin, such as banks, investment firms, FinTechs, and asset managers.

Why Outsource Compliance to S+P?

  • Cost Efficiency
    Outsourcing reduces internal HR and training costs.
    Outsource Compliance Officer
  • Regulatory Expertise in Germany
    S+P specializes in companies with BaFin licenses and knows all key German laws like KWG, ZAG, and IFR - and EU rules like DORA.
    Outsourcing MLRO in Germany
  • Risk Mitigation
    We help reduce liability and ensure your compliance setup is audit-ready.
    Internal Audit Outsourcing
  • Focus on Core Business
    You handle your clients - we handle your compliance.
    Simplify Compliance

Get Started in Three Simple Steps

  1. Contact Us - Request a consultation
  2. Receive Your Offer - Tailored to your regulatory classification
  3. Sign Your Outsourcing Contract - We ensure full compliance from day one

Email: compliance@sp-partners.de
sp-consulting.co.uk/contact
+44 20 77 180 282
S+P Compliance Services - The trusted partner for BaFin-regulated firms in Germany.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/worry-free-compliance-in-germany--with-the-sp-compliance-package-302427429.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
