ODIOT HOLDING: Successful capital increases for Odiot Holding

Successful capital increases for Odiot Holding

Paris, April 14, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.

ODIOT Holding (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) announces the success of 3 capital increases, which strengthen its financial position and support its development projects.

These transactions were carried out at a subscription price of €0.40 per share for all categories of investors, which represents a premium compared to the latest stock market prices, and demonstrates the subscribers' confidence in the company's strategy and prospects.

These capital increases were achieved by (a) the conversion of the current accounts of AMC Asset Segregated, chairman Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, and the directors, (b) the conversion of previous debts held by several Swiss private banks, a Luxembourg fund, and large individual investors, (c) the contribution of new funds by five qualified private investors*. The latter are intended to join the Club of Patrons-Shareholders given the significant amounts invested.

Details of the operation

Total amount of the 3 capital increases: 4,906,887.60 euros (issue premium included)

Number of New Shares Issued: 12,267,219

Issue Price: 0.40 euro per share

Following these capital increases, the Company's share capital will amount to 222,672.19 euros, divided into 22,267,219 shares with a nominal value of 0.01 euros, fully paid up and all of the same category.

Use of funds

The funds raised are mainly devoted to the renovation of the industrial building located in Brétigny-sur-Orge (France), to the acquisition of new matrices, particularly for the Compiègne and Demidoff collections, and a laser welding machine. The modernization of the production tools as well as the hiring of 2 people out of a total of 7 planned, will significantly reduce production times and improve customer service.

Impact on financial structure

These capital increases allow ODIOT Holding to significantly strengthen its equity and reduce its debt. Following these operations, the remaining financial debt amounts to €156,500.

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and CEO of ODIOT HOLDING, said: "I would like to thank the investors who placed their trust in us and ensured the success of these capital increases, carried out in a particularly difficult context, given the acceptance of the financial markets.

This transaction validates our strategy, which consists of making productive investments at the Brétigny-sur-Orge industrial site. These investments will streamline production and improve working conditions through the renovation of the industrial facility, the internalization of certain functions (gold and silver baths), and the hiring of qualified employees (goldsmiths). These investments will have an impact on production margins, which will be reflected in the 2025 financial statements.

The improvement of the industrial facilities will allow us to meet the growing demand of customers in the ultra-luxury segment. ODIOT's offer allows this clientele to differentiate itself by ordering emblematic pieces of French know-how in the decorative arts, whose success continues not only with traditional customers (royal and government families), but also with new fortunes from technology and emerging countries."

About ODIOT HOLDING

ODIOT HOLDING is the controlling holding company of ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths since the 18the and 19th centuries. A royal supplier to the Empire and all European courts, it boasts unique expertise in creating exceptional decorative pieces and cutlery in precious metals (solid silver, vermeil, silver, etc.). ODIOT is certified as a Living Heritage Company®.

Investor Relations Contact: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: odiotholding@aelium.fr

ODIOT HOLDING (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLODT) www.odiotholding.com

*A qualified investor is a person defined in point "e" of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017.

