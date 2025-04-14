EQS Voting Rights Announcement: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



14.04.2025 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE Street: Speyerer Str. 4 Postal code: 69115 City: Heidelberg

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900VKQHIQKPDF7811

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

exercise of instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Carlyle Group Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Succession German Bidco GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Apr 2025

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 77.78 % 0.00 % 77.78 % 7385780 Previous notification 0.95 % 76.25 % 77.21 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007203705 0 5744316 0.00 % 77.78 % Total 5744316 77.78 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Carlyle Group Inc. % % % Carlyle Holdings I GP Inc. % % % Carlyle Holdings I GP Sub L.L.C. % % % Carlyle Holdings I L.P. % % % CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. % % % TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings, L.P. % % % TC Group Cayman Investment Holdings Sub L.P. % % % CEP V Holdings, L.L.C. % % % CEP V Managing GP, L.P. % % % Carlyle Europe Partners V, S.C.Sp. % % % CEP V Participations S.à r.l. SICAR % % % CEP V Investment 41 S.à r.l. % % % CEP V Investment 40 S.à r.l. % % % Succession German Topco GmbH % % % Succession German Midco GmbH % % % Succession German Bidco GmbH 77.78 % % 77.78 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Voting rights notification in connection with the settlement of the public acquisition offer.

Date

11 Apr 2025





