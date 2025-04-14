The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has kicked off a tender for 28 MW of solar projects in Bosnia and Herzegovina under state utility EPBiH's plan to deploy 195 MW of PV capacity. The EBRD has launched a tender to build three solar plants totaling 28 MW in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The projects include a 15 MW array in Gornja Breza, an 8 MW plant in Visca, and a 5 MW facility in Podvelezje. Interested developers must submit offers by May 26. The three projects are part of the first tranche of the EPBiH Solar Transition Programme, which the EBRD is implementing for state ...

