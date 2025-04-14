Nomentia Oy: Nomentia Unveils AI Cash Flow Forecasting for Accurate & Predictive Insights

HELSINKI, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nomentia, a European leader in treasury and cash management solutions, announces an enhancement to their existing cash flow forecasting solutions with powerful AI features. This upgrade accelerates implementation while delivering with more advanced and precise forecasting for businesses.

As businesses have increased demand for boosting efficiency with AI-driven solutions, treasurers and finance professionals are also looking for treasury management solutions equipped with AI to elevate their performance. AI provides exceptional power for data processing and the technology could enable treasury and finance teams to achieve more accurate, real-time financial insights for proactive risk management.

Accurate cash flow forecasting has always depended on data quality and analytical rigor, but traditional methods struggle with volatility and rapid market shifts. AI transforms this process by automatically detecting and correcting anomalies, accounting for seasonal patterns to minimize forecasting errors. With real-time data synchronization in one single platform, eliminating data siloes and outdated projections, AI-powered cash flow forecasting supports businesses to move beyond reactive planning and adopt a proactive financial strategy.

At Nomentia, predictive analytics for cash flow forecasting has been researched, implemented and perfected for years alongside with industry-leading clients. This has enabled us to bring the highest performing AI forecasting model specifically built for treasurers. The upgrade also includes improvement in implementation, allowing users to quickly access and leverage AI-driven cash flow forecasting.

Jukka Sallinen, Chief Executive Officer at Nomentia, expressed enthusiasm for the new milestone: "For years, we've worked alongside our clients to refine AI-driven cash flow forecasting, ensuring it meets the real-world challenges of modern treasury teams. With the power of AI, cash flow forecasting is not just a necessity, but a strategic advantage."

With AI-powered forecasting, businesses can reduce uncertainty, optimize liquidity and make more confident financial decisions. In today's rapidly changing markets, staying ahead means leveraging technology that not only predicts cash flow but also continuously adapts to new challenges - ensuring long-term financial stability and growth.

Hubert Rappold, Senior Treasury Expert at Nomentia, shared his perspective: "AI is revolutionizing cash flow forecasting by eliminating blind spots and providing real-time, data-driven insights. Instead of relying on static models, treasury teams can now adapt dynamically to market shifts, improving liquidity management and financial resilience."

With AI-driven cash flow forecasting, Nomentia aims to equip businesses with highly accurate predictions and enhanced operational efficiency, enabling treasurers to make faster and better financial decisions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Vy Dang

Senior Marketing Manager

vy.dang@nomentia.com

+358503693834

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nomentia-oy/r/nomentia-unveils-ai-cash-flow-forecasting-for-accurate---predictive-insights,c4135467

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nomentia-unveils-ai-cash-flow-forecasting-for-accurate--predictive-insights-302427438.html