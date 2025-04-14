Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856273 | ISIN: JP3942400007 | Ticker-Symbol: YPH
Tradegate
14.04.25
07:30 Uhr
8,118 Euro
+0,194
+2,45 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASTELLAS PHARMA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9748,12611:52
7,9888,15211:50
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 11:06 Uhr
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chromatin Bioscience Signs Collaboration Agreement with Astellas

Finanznachrichten News

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromatin Bioscience, a leader in the design of synthetic promoters and gene control systems, is pleased to announce a collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma, a global life sciences company.

Chromatin Bioscience Logo

Under the agreement, Chromatin Bioscience will use its proprietary chromatinLENS platform to design cell-selective synthetic promoters aligned with Astellas' target profile. The designed promoters are expected to enable highly precise and durable gene expression in specific cell types.

"We're excited to begin this collaboration with Astellas," said Michael Roberts, CEO and Founder of Chromatin Bioscience. "We believe the ability to precisely control targeted gene expression is becoming increasingly critical across diverse applications in biotechnology. This collaboration reflects the growing interest in synthetic promoter technology as a key enabler in the development of precision-targeted biological systems."

Chromatin Bioscience's chromatinLENS platform enables the identification of gene regulatory elements from the dark genome and the rational design of synthetic promoters tailored to specific applications. The platform can be applied across a range of sectors-including therapeutics, agritech, industrial biotechnology, and bioprocessing. The collaboration with Astellas further validates the potential of the chromatinLENS platform and represents the latest milestone in a series of collaborations that are shaping Chromatin's continued growth and impact.

For more information about Chromatin Bio's recent collaborations, visit https://www.chromatinbio.com/news

Notes to Editors

About Chromatin Bioscience
Chromatin Bioscience is a biotechnology company focused on the design and development of synthetic promoters for targeted gene control systems. Its proprietary platform enables precise, cell-type-selective, and durable gene expression, which is key to advancing the next generation of therapeutics, bioproduction systems and agritech innovations. Chromatin's synthetic promoters have been integral to a growing number of client programs. For more information, visit www.chromatinbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2598726/5255592/Chromatin_Bioscience_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chromatin-bioscience-signs-collaboration-agreement-with-astellas-302423205.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.