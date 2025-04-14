AQUAPHOR Launches CITY COOL: The Stylish New Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Built-in Filtration for 24 Hours of Cool

Press Images: Download

LONDON, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AQUAPHOR, a global leader in water filtration, unveils its latest innovation: the CITY COOL Water Filter Bottle. Engineered to combine advanced filtration technology with sustainable materials and double-walled stainless steel, CITY COOL keeps water cool for 24 hours-offering purer hydration, anytime, anywhere.

Launching nationwide across the UK, CITY COOL embodies AQUAPHOR's mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles. The MyCityCool campaign encourages consumers to make a positive impact by choosing sustainable hydration solutions without sacrificing on style.

Available in limited-edition colours-Sky Blue, Mineral Red, Rose Pink, Carbon Black and Fresh Teal-the CITY COOL collection suits every lifestyle. Whether at home, work, the gym, or outdoors, it's a durable, travel-smart collection-cool by design, practical by nature.

CITY COOL includes a non-slip silicone grip, leak-proof cap, easy-change filter, and a wide mouth for ice cubes. Built to last, its compact form fits most cup holders, making it the ultimate everyday companion.

AQUAPHOR's advanced filtration system features activated carbon technology made from coconut husks-a renewable resource. It removes impurities including chlorine, heavy metals, microplastics, and pesticides, while preserving essential minerals for better-tasting water. One CITY COOL filter replaces up to 300 disposable bottles, positioning it as a powerful tool in reducing waste.

In April, AQUAPHOR joins health advocate Dr. Alex George on his podcast Stompcast to discuss wellness, sustainability, and the impact of proper hydration. Brand ambassadors Segun Shodipo (@segunshodipo), Karina Patel (@karina.patel_) and Bryony Moss (@defeatingdisability) are already calling CITY COOL the CoolestInTheCity.

The launch also highlights AQUAPHOR's free UK-wide Water Filter Recycling Programme in partnership with ReFactory, where used filters are repurposed into household items-even AQUAPHOR's own bins-delivering on their 360-degree sustainability promise.

Segun Shodipo, AQUAPHOR Brand ambassador, says:

"Being passionate about both fitness and sustainability, I'm proud to be part of AQUAPHOR's mission to eliminate single-use plastic bottles. CITY COOL'S new range of colours gives a sport-lux, style-forward look I go to."

Nigel Wheeler, Managing Director of AQUAPHOR UK, adds:

"We're committed to creating innovative, sustainable solutions for modern life. CITY COOL offers a healthier, more eco-conscious way to hydrate-while saving consumers money and helping reduce plastic waste."

