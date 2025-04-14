Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Glencore investiert 6,93 Milliarden US-Dollar in Tecks Kohlesparte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.04.2025 11:06 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd: Mibro Launches Kids Watch Phone P6: A Safer, Smarter Way to Keep Children Connected

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mibro, a brand of ZhenShi Information Technology (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd, has officially announced the launch of its latest innovation in children's technology, the Mibro Kids Watch Phone P6. This new smartwatch is designed to deliver a secure and engaging digital experience for children while providing reassurance to parents seeking reliable tools to stay connected with their kids.

With a decade of expertise in the children's smartwatch sector, Mibro brings a wealth of industry insight into the development of the P6. The company's deep understanding of family dynamics and digital safety concerns has shaped a product that meets the evolving needs of modern households.

"As parents ourselves, we understand the importance of keeping kids safe while giving them the freedom to explore," said Ian, Vice President of Mibro. "With the P6, we're offering a solution that gives parents peace of mind and kids a fun, secure way to stay connected."

The P6 is equipped with a 2MP ultra-wide camera, enabling high-quality video calls that help families maintain face-to-face interaction even when apart. Whether calling from school, the park, or a friend's house, children can stay visually connected with loved ones through a smooth and intuitive interface.

To ensure accurate location tracking, the device incorporates a 7-layer positioning system, combining GPS, GLONASS, LBS, Wi-Fi, G-Sensor, AI, and photo-assisted positioning. This comprehensive system allows for precise tracking in various environments. Safety features such as Safe Zone Alerts, Danger Zone Warnings, Cross-City Alerts, and Location History Tracking further enhance parental oversight, alerting them to potential risks and offering historical movement insights.

Designed with active kids in mind, the P6 includes a new wrap-around design that reinforces the touchscreen against accidental drops or knocks. Its 2ATM water resistance rating ensures the watch performs reliably through rainy days, water play, or everyday spills.

The Mibro Kids Watch Phone P6 is more than just a communication device, it is a thoughtfully engineered companion that supports children's independence while keeping families connected. For more information about the P6, please visit https://www.mibrofit.com/ , or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

For business inquiries, please contact business@mibrofit.com .

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660035/P6___Horizontal___English.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mibro-launches-kids-watch-phone-p6-a-safer-smarter-way-to-keep-children-connected-302424312.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.