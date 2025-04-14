This year, International SOS marks its 40th anniversary, reflecting on four decades of safeguarding the health, security, and wellbeing of clients worldwide. This comes at a time of increasing global instability, as International SOS' recent Risk Outlook 2025 report highlights how 65% of experts believe risks have increased in the past year.

Since its inception, International SOS has been at the forefront of supporting clients through periods of crises, delivering critical support for more than 12,000 organisations in over 90 countries. This includes organisations both small and large, with over 77% of Fortune 100 companies partnering with International SOS and over 1 million users of the International SOS Assistance App.

Arnaud Vaissié, Co-Founder, Chair, and CEO of International SOS, commented:

"Reflecting on our 40 years of service, we are reminded of the resilience and adaptability that have defined our journey. From the early days of our operations to today's complex permacrisis environment, our mission remains steadfast: to protect and support our clients in the face of evolving risks, whether responding to political crises, driving healthcare innovation, or managing global pandemics. While we take pride in our history, our focus is firmly on the future. We continuously leverage our experience to develop innovative solutions that empower organisations to build resilience and safeguard their people and assets in an increasingly uncertain world."

Looking Ahead

As the global landscape becomes increasingly unpredictable, organisations face interrelated risks that demand vigilance and adaptability. The findings from the Risk Outlook 2025 report highlight the severity of the challenges ahead. Political and social unrest are expected to disrupt businesses and communities, with 75% of decision-makers predicting significant impacts in the coming year. Geopolitical tensions continue to reverberate across industries, with 74% expressing concern over their effects on people and operations. This evolving environment demands a sharper focus on real-time security intelligence, robust crisis management strategies, and flexible solutions to adapt to emerging threats.

Throughout periods of instability, International SOS has supported clients maintain continuity the following case studies highlight three key lessons drawn from this experience.

Evacuation Support During Political Crisis in Haiti

In July 2021, the assassination of Haiti's president plunged the nation into turmoil, igniting widespread political instability and civil unrest. As the situation deteriorated rapidly, many organisations faced immediate challenges in ensuring the safety of their employees and operations. International SOS became a critical partner for clients during this crisis, deploying on-the-ground resources and expertise to execute a series of successful evacuations under extraordinarily challenging conditions.

For example, International SOS supported a group of students stranded in a rural area 100 miles from the capital, coordinating their safe evacuation by air when road travel became too dangerous.

As one of the first risk management companies to respond, International SOS mobilised a comprehensive evacuation strategy, navigating disrupted infrastructure, restricted airspace, and rapidly shifting security threats. Dedicated crisis management teams worked around the clock, leveraging a global fleet of air ambulances and chartered flights, alongside strategic partnerships with local agencies, to secure safe passage for clients.

Real-Time Information Drives Effective Crisis Response: Rapid response and local partnerships are essential when navigating unpredictable crises. Organisations must prioritise real-time intelligence, adaptable crisis plans, and trusted partners to ensure the safety of their people in volatile environments.

Pandemic Preparedness: Responding to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic underscored the importance of robust pandemic preparedness and rapid response capabilities. International SOS leveraged its decades of experience, including lessons learned from managing the SARS epidemic, to support clients through one of the most significant global health crises in modern history.

In a groundbreaking operation, International SOS orchestrated the complex evacuation of four critically ill COVID-19 patients from La Réunion island to Paris a mission commissioned by the French Ministry of Health. With all patients unconscious and on ventilators, the challenges were immense. A team of 5 ICU doctors, 5 nurses, and 7 EMTs from SAMU, alongside International SOS flight specialists, managed meticulous coordination.

The operation required transporting over a ton of life-saving equipment, including advanced medical technology such as ECMO machines, backup ventilators, and 9,500 litres of oxygen. This unprecedented mission marked the first simultaneous long-haul flight of multiple ICU patients and showcased a remarkable feat of medical logistics and teamwork.

Prepare Scalable Resources for Complex Emergencies:Medical crises demand robust preparation, scalable resources, and expert coordination. Organisations should establish clear protocols, access to specialist expertise, and contingency plans to manage complex health emergencies effectively.

Building Strategic Partnerships: Launch of the LifeSaver Programme with Airbus Helicopters

Strategic partnerships often work to solve complex challenges. International SOS' collaboration with Airbus Helicopters on the LifeSaver programme exemplifies this, introducing a next-generation initiative to enhance global emergency medical systems (EMS).

Estonia led as the first nation to adopt LifeSaver, implementing a national innovation programme to modernise EMS capabilities. By reducing first responder response times, standardising service levels across urban and remote areas, and improving the logistics of care delivery, the programme highlights the transformative potential of strategic collaboration.

Strategic Partnerships Drive Innovation and Resilience: Interorganisational collaboration is key to addressing systemic challenges and improving emergency response capabilities. By combining expertise and resources organisations can address complex challenges and enhance emergency response capabilities.

