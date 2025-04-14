Multiple new partnerships with approved products announced to support broader access to flexible, end-to-end sequencing applications.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies today announced the expansion of its Compatible Products Programme (CPP), welcoming a new cohort of leading partners whose products now integrate seamlessly with Oxford Nanopore's rapid, information-rich, accessible and affordable molecular sensing technology.

First launched in May 2024, the Compatible Products Programme was created to support third-party content development on Oxford Nanopore's platform. Compatible products provided by trusted partners go through a rigorous validation process, leading to compatible workflows and applications that benefit user experience.

The new organisations include: 10x Genomics, Agilent Technologies, Asuragen, Day Zero Diagnostics, Hamilton Robotics, New England Biolabs (NEB), Opentrons, Pathosense, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Together, these partners offer a diverse range of tools and solutions from single-cell and spatial biology platforms to automated sample preparation, potential infectious disease diagnostics, and molecular biology reagents all designed to enhance the sequencing workflow.

The approved products from these companies have undergone strict evaluation to ensure compatibility with Oxford Nanopore's multi-omic molecular sensing technology, supporting seamless functionality and optimal performance.

Through the CPP, partners gain access to a shared customer base and a fast-growing community of users in more than 125 countries. For end users, the programme enhances flexibility and seamless workflows, all underpinned by Oxford Nanopore's rapid, information-rich, and accessible technology.

"As the genomics field continues to evolve at pace, researchers and clinicians are increasingly seeking flexible, complete workflows to enable their science," said Thomas Bray, VP Business Development, Oxford Nanopore Technologies. "This expanded programme empowers users with more choice and confidence, while opening new opportunities for collaboration across the scientific community."

The initiative reinforces Oxford Nanopore's broader commitment to building an open, collaborative ecosystem that enables the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere reducing barriers for researchers and enabling innovation across diverse settings, from high-throughput labs to field-based deployments.

To view the current list of CPP partners and compatible products, please visit:

https://nanoporetech.com/about/partners/nanopore-compatible-products-programme

Quotes:

10x Genomics

"Our customers are tackling the most challenging questions in biology, and they need flexibility in the tools they use. With compatibility between Oxford Nanopore's long-read sequencing technology and our GEM-X single cell platform, researchers now have more flexibility and choice to unlock deeper transcriptomic insights."

Day Zero Diagnostics

"We are thrilled to see Keynome Cloud recognised as an Oxford Nanopore compatible product. We believe Oxford Nanopore sequencing coupled with DZD's regulatory-grade algorithms and databases will deliver a new paradigm for infectious disease diagnostics."

Hamilton Robotics

"Nanopore Sequencing is an amazing technology for short up to ultra-long read sequencing"

New England Biolabs (NEB)

"NEBNext® Monarch® for ONT sequencing sample prep simplified"

PathoSense

"Complete characterisation of veterinary infectious diseases without prior selection"

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies' goal is to bring the widest benefits to society through enabling the analysis of anything, by anyone, anywhere. The company has developed a new generation of nanopore-based sensing technology for faster, information rich, accessible and affordable molecular analysis. The first application is DNA/RNA sequencing, and the technology is in development for the analysis of other types of molecules including proteins. The technology is used in more than 125 countries to understand and characterise the biology of humans and diseases such as cancer, plants, animals, bacteria, viruses, and whole environments. Oxford Nanopore Technologies products are intended for molecular biology applications and are not intended for diagnostic purposes. For more, visit: https://nanoporetech.com/

