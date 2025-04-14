Volta Group and Richel Group have commissioned a photovoltaic greenhouse in France for kiwi cultivation. From pv magazine France France-based Volta Group, an independent renewable energy producer, and Richel Group, a European manufacturer of greenhouses and flexible-cover storage solutions, have jointly built a PV greenhouse hosting a kiwi plantation in Drôme department, southeastern France. The greenhouse, built with recycled or recyclable materials including steel, aluminum, and glass, enables kiwi cultivation while generating 7. 3 GWh of electricity per year - enough for about 3,000 people. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...