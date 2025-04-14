The Chinese manufacturer has unveiled its latest utility-scale battery energy storage system and announced that global deliveries will begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. From ESS News JinkoSolar introduced its latest generation SunTera G3 battery energy storage system (BESS) at the 13th Energy Storage International Conference and Expo (ESIE2025) in Beijing last week. Housed in a standard 20-foot container and engineered for compatibility with global markets, the SunTera G3 boasts a rated capacity of 6. 251 MWh. With over 10,000 cycles of operational life and roundtrip efficiency exceeding 95%, ...

