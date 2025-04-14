Bitget's Ramadan Campaign Serves Over 60,000 Meals to Communities in Need

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has wrapped up its Ramadan charity initiative with an extraordinary milestone: 60,224 meals provided to families and individuals facing food insecurity across multiple regions. What began as a company-led effort quickly grew into a community-wide movement, with Bitget users, employees, and leadership coming together to amplify the campaign's global reach.

The initiative started with an 8,000 USDT donation from Bitget, which laid the foundation for further contributions. Users rallied behind the cause, donating an additional 13,408 USDT-an amount Bitget proudly matched, doubling the impact. Beyond the platform's direct efforts, local teams stepped up in meaningful ways. The Turkish office allocated 8,900 USDT to support families in their region. To cap the initiative, Vugar Usi Zade, Bitget's Chief Operating Officer, personally contributed 16,000 AED to a UAE-based charity, reinforcing the campaign's global reach.

For Bitget, corporate social responsibility isn't an afterthought; it's woven into the company's ethos. This Ramadan campaign reflects a broader philosophy: that success in the digital asset space should translate into tangible good for communities worldwide. "Seeing our team, partners, and users come together in this way has been incredibly humbling," said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. "Crypto is about more than markets and technology; it's about people. This initiative proves that we can make a real difference when we pool our resources, whether through donations, matching, or local action."

The numbers tell only part of the story. Behind each meal is a family that didn't have to worry about their next iftar, a child who went to bed nourished, or an individual who felt seen in a moment of need. That's the kind of impact Bitget strives for-not just during Ramadan but year-round.

Bitget's Ramadan campaign sets a new benchmark for what the crypto industry can achieve when it prioritizes giving back. With over 60,000 meals distributed, the effort underscores how businesses can and should leverage their platforms for social good. Future initiatives are already in the works, building on this momentum to address food security, education, and economic empowerment in underserved communities.

Thank you to those who contributed, whether through donations or spreading awareness. This wasn't just Bitget's campaign; it belonged to everyone who believed in its mission. And if this is what the community can accomplish together in a matter of weeks, imagine what's next.

