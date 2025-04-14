Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce it has signed as of April 11th, 2025, our ninth (9th) franchise agreement and real-estate location for Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") that will see a new Yolks Breakfast in the City of Tsawwassen. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.

"As a rapidly expanding sector within the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to surge in popularity-an opportunity that we have leaned in on since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "After a successful launch of Yolks in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood, followed by a signed franchised agreement for the city of Richmond Hill in Ontario last week, interest from both franchisees and landlords nationwide continues to increase. This new agreement represents our fourth Yolks location in British Columbia, our seventh in Western Canada, and our ninth overall, underscoring the strength of our franchising expertise in driving expansion. With robust population growth and a target demographic that resonates with our concept, Tsawwassen offers an excellent opportunity to further extend the Yolks brand. Yolks anticipates opening this location in Q4, 2025."

"The breakfast sector is one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding verticals within the restaurant industry, and Happy Belly is ideally positioned to seize this opportunity. Today's announcement marks a significant step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks Breakfast as we further integrate our breakfast, brunch, and lunch brand into our accelerated franchising framework. By leveraging our asset-light strategy and capitalizing on the surge of interest from potential franchisees, we are poised to replicate our past successes. Drawing on our extensive experience-having grown brands like Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, Burger's Priest, and Fresh to over 400 corporate and franchised locations-our proven growth model remains a key component of our disciplined organic expansion. This strategic approach not only strengthens Yolks' position but also sets the stage for it to become a leading national brand in the breakfast category."

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. Happy Belly has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are working to expand this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."

"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."

We are just getting started.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

