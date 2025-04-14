Bitget Limited: Bitget Records $2.08 Trillion Total Trading Volume in Q1 2025; Spot Trading Surged 159% QoQ

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2025, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, Bitget ended the first quarter of 2025 with $2.08 trillion in total trading volume, driven by a sharp 159% increase in spot trading, which reached $387 billion. The spike came amid heightened market participation and sustained momentum across new listings and core product lines.

User growth remained strong. Bitget added 4.89 million users on its CEX platform and 15 million users on Bitget Wallet in Q1 alone, bringing the platform's global user base to over 120 million-a nearly 20% rise. Bitget's native token, BGB, had a volatile but net-positive quarter. The period also saw the introduction of a refreshed roadmap for BGB, outlining expanded utility in staking, Launchpad participation, and integrations with new DeFi ecosystems. A quarterly burn schedule remains in place to manage supply-side pressures.

Security stayed front and center, especially after a record-breaking $2.1 billion was lost to crypto hacks industry-wide. Bitget transferred nearly $100 million in ETH to Bybit after its breach, a move that signaled a rare but critical exchange-to-exchange alignment in times of crisis. Meanwhile, Bitget's Proof-of-Reserves consistently exceeded the 130% mark through Q1. Its Protection Fund grew from $495 million in January to $514 million by March, tracking a cautious yet upward trend in asset reserves.

"This quarter's performance shows the value of staying agile in a volatile environment. In the next quarter, we will continue to focus on institutional-grade infrastructure and double down on expanding its Web3 presence through our ecosystem. Compliance remains a key pillar as the exchange navigates tighter global oversight while staying anchored to its core ethos: helping users trade smarter," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Beyond product performance, Bitget broadened its global footprint through on-ground events and targeted initiatives. It entered motorsports by sponsoring Brazilian driver Flávio Sampaio in the 2025 Porsche Carrera Cup and hosted Ramadan-focused gatherings across MENA and Asia. Over 60,000 meals were distributed during the holy month through donations from local partners.

The Blockchain4Her initiative, launched in 2024 with $10 million earmarked for long-term deployment, marked its first anniversary. The program welcomed three new ambassadors and ran activations in Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe aimed at onboarding more women into Web3.

Bitget also advanced its infrastructure and integrations. AI-backed trading tool Bitget Seed was introduced to identify and list early-stage tokens with strong on-chain signals. Integrations with Zen and Callpay improved fiat onramps across Europe and South Africa. BGB's liquidity expanded further through Morph Chain and Bulbaswap.

Bitget continues to scale its infrastructure, onboard new users, and optimize for resilience. With a robust user pipeline, rising token activity, and new partnerships in motion, the platform is set for another strong quarter.

