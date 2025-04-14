The Norwegian PV planning software company has released a new product for prospecting, analysis, and design of battery energy storage system (BESS) projects at the early stage. Norwegian software company Glint Solar has launched battery energy storage system (BESS) project prospecting, design and analysis software, available as a standalone tool, or integrated into the company's flagship solar park site selection and design platform. Made for early-stage hybrid solar systems or standalone BESS projects, the software supports pre-design, visualization and layout planning to save time, facilitate ...

