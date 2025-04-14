Anzeige
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Biosciences Receives National Agri-Marketing Award

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 14, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is making great strides in its strategy to redefine growth and is pleased to announce that Mosaic Biosciences' Frontier Fields series (Season 1) took home the top national award in the Digital Content category at the National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Awards. The Frontier Fields series follows six Midwest farmers using BioPath® and PowerCoat and shares their authentic experience through the crop season. Mosaic was up against many of the largest names in the agricultural sector for this competitive award.

"The National Agri-Marketing Association (NAMA) Awards are the most prestigious recognition of excellence in agriculture marketing, and I am incredibly proud of this accomplishment - it was no small feat." said Jenny Wang, Executive Vice President, Commercial. "With over 1.7 million views and 5.9 million minutes of total watch time, this award validates our effort in addressing the barriers to biological adoption among growers and our commitment to transparency. Farmers trust other farmers - and that insight is what sparked this project."

With MicroEssentials ranked #1 in earned media, Mosaic has already established itself as a trusted name among growers. The company will continue investing in marketing and go-to-market channels to build on that success and strengthen the Mosaic Biosciences brand.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4226

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



