OdineLabs Inc. Completes Official Patent Application for AI-Powered Semantic Communication Technology for 5G/6G Networks

ISTANBUL, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OdineLabs Inc., the R&D entity of Odine - a global technology partner, has officially submitted an international patent application for AI-powered semantic communication technology designed for 5G and 6G wireless communication systems. This milestone marks a tangible result of the company's long-term vision in next-generation communication technologies and its commitment to innovation-driven R&D.

The patent focuses on a novel communication system and methodology that combines multi-task semantic communication infrastructure with federated learning techniques. By prioritizing the meaning of transmitted data over traditional raw data transmission, this approach enables not only faster and more efficient data communication but also introduces smarter and more secure network solutions.

This newly developed system aims to optimize bandwidth utilization and minimize latency. Leveraging federated learning, data can be processed directly on edge devices, reducing the need for centralized data transfer and significantly enhancing data privacy and security. These capabilities align with core performance metrics required for future 5G and 6G infrastructures and represent a transformative architectural model for modern networks.

Commenting on the development, Bülent Kaytaz, CEO of OdineLabs Inc., stated:

"This patent application is more than a technical accomplishment, it's a reflection of OdineLabs Inc.'s commitment to pioneering advanced technologies and generating value in the global tech ecosystem. We believe that in the post-5G era, networks must not only be fast, but also meaning-driven, adaptive, and secure. Our AI-supported semantic communication framework has the potential to redefine wireless connectivity in the 5G and beyond era. At OdineLabs Inc., we remain focused on driving innovation that shapes the future of technology worldwide."

This strategic patent filing showcases OdineLabs Inc.'s advanced research and development capabilities while reinforcing Odine's transformation into a global technology innovator. The patented technology holds extensive application potential beyond enterprise networks, including smart cities, industrial automation, defense systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT).

With this advancement, OdineLabs Inc. continues its mission to contribute to the future of communication architectures, actively drive sector-wide transformation, and accelerate the evolution of telecommunications through AI-powered infrastructure solutions.

About Odine:

Odine (BIST: ODINE) is a global partner empowering sustainable network transformation, building resilient and software-defined networks of the future. As a leading technology company, Odine enables global organizations to evolve with a sustainable approach. The company holds extensive expertise in next-generation technologies, such as Tier 1 software-defined networks, virtualization, 5G/6G, artificial intelligence, cloudification, and Al-powered orchestration technologies, and actively engages in research and development efforts to advance these fields. Fully committed to its partners' success, Odine works collaboratively to ensure its clients are equipped with the tools and expertise needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

In line with Odine's strong commitment to innovation and continuous technological advancement, the company advances its cutting-edge research and development initiatives through OdineLabs Inc., its wholly owned subsidiary based in the United States. OdineLabs is dedicated to pioneering next-generation technologies, including 5G/6G orchestration, AI-powered network intelligence, edge computing, and virtualization. These efforts are instrumental in supporting Odine's broader strategic objectives, delivering scalable, high-performance, and low-latency solutions that address the evolving needs of global industries and accelerate digital transformation across sectors.

Odine is publicly listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST: ODINE), reflecting its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the creation of long-term value for its shareholders.

Contact: Harika Nihan Gündem, Head of Marketing, harika.gundem@odine.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2663861/Odine.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/odinelabs-inc-completes-official-patent-application-for-ai-powered-semantic-communication-technology-for-5g6g-networks-302427526.html