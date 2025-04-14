Bringing Crypto Payments to the Domain Industry - Nicky Partners With Namingo to Enable Crypto Transactions for Registrars and Hosting Companies

Nicky, a crypto payment platform, has partnered with Namingo, a state-of-the-art and open-source platform for ICANN-accredited registrars and registries, to introduce crypto payments across the domain and hosting industry. This partnership allows domain registrars and hosting providers using Namingo's platform to accept crypto payments alongside traditional payment methods, giving customers more ways to pay.

Namingo provides a flexible and practical solution for registrars and registries, combining technology with real-world functionality. By integrating Nicky's crypto payment system, hosting and registrar businesses using Namingo's platform can now offer customers a borderless and accessible payment option, making transactions smoother for those who prefer cryptocurrencies.

"Our focus at Namingo is to equip registrars and hosting companies with the tools they need to keep up with changing payment preferences," said Iliya Bazlyankov, Co-Founder at Namingo. "By adding Nicky to our platform, we are giving businesses an easy way to offer crypto payments alongside their existing options, without added complexity."

With crypto payments becoming more widely used, registrars and hosting providers using Namingo's platform can now reach more customers and provide greater payment flexibility.

"This partnership makes it possible for registrars and hosting companies to accept crypto payments without overhauling their existing systems," said Thomas Medard, COO at Nicky. "By working with Namingo, we are giving hosting and registrar businesses a simple way to add crypto as a payment option, making crypto transactions more convenient for companies and customers."

By allowing customers to choose between multiple cryptocurrencies within the checkout flow, Nicky helps Namingo-powered registrars offer their customers more payment choices, security, and accessibility. As cryptocurrencies continue to grow in popularity, this integration ensures that hosting businesses using Namingo's platform stay aligned with evolving market trends in online payments.

For more information about Namingo and its solutions, visit https://namingo.org. To learn more about Nicky, visit https://nicky.me.

About Namingo

Namingo is an open-source platform designed for ICANN-accredited registrars and registries. It provides technology and tools for domain management and offers a flexible and adaptable solution for registries, registrars, and hosting companies worldwide.

About Nicky

Nicky is a crypto payment platform designed to simplify crypto transactions. By offering a straightforward payment experience, Nicky allows businesses to accept multiple cryptocurrencies, making digital payments more accessible for individuals, freelancers, and companies worldwide.

Media contact:

Thomas Medard

COO, Nicky

thomas@nicky.me

+45 20995357

SOURCE: Nicky

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire