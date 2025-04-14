AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.: AmeriTrust Announces 2024 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the years ended December 31, 2024, and 2023. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cash on hand at December 31, 2024, was $10,231,191 compared to $1,937,182 as at December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company reported a working capital surplus of $4,002,995 as compared to a working capital deficit of $15,934,887 at December 31, 2023.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased to $477,232 in comparison to Q4/2023 revenue of $975,711. The revenues are primarily generated from the servicing of lease contracts.

AmeriTrust's CEO Jeff Morgan commented: "When I returned to AmeriTrust one year ago the Company was facing many corporate, financial and legal issues that challenged its strategic plans and overall progress.

During the past year AmeriTrust was successful in closing on several private placements and raised over $13 million from existing and new shareholders who believe in the business model of AmeriTrust's used and new vehicle leasing technology platform.

Our new AmeriTrust Serves team has taken proactive steps to improve servicing, communication and collaboration with our primary credit union partners, working closely with them to resolve the issues that had previously resulted in a provision exceeding $11.0 million for potential loss on lease contracts. Following a comprehensive review of the lease portfolio and confirmation from the credit union that there are currently no financial claims or legal action against AmeriTrust, we revised our prior estimates and removed the loss provision from our year end Financial Statements. As a result, we are pleased to report Net Income for 2024 of $6.2 million and a working capital surplus of $4.0 million.

During the past twelve months we were also able to resolve many existing and pending lawsuits, some of which are reflected in the Financial Statements at year end, and others that were resolved or settled in the first quarter of 2025.

With the recapitalization of the Company's Balance Sheet, the removal of the loss provision on lease contracts, the resolution of lawsuits, and the strengthening of our management team throughout the year, AmeriTrust is now in a much stronger corporate and financial position. As I have mentioned in a previous press release, we are currently in discussions with several potential funding providers and are working diligently to finalize funding and will keep all shareholders apprised as to our progress."

